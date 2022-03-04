TVAddons, Kodi add-on, closes after court battle for copyright infringement

After a legal battle that has lasted no less than 5 years, Adam Lackman, creator of the well-known TVAddons repository for the well-known open source multimedia player Kodi, formerly called XMBC, definitively closes it for copyright infringement, of which it is declared guilty, and faces a fine for it for the equivalent of about 17.8 million euros.

TVAddons even provided means for users to access protected content without the respective permissions of the rights holders. of mythical series such as Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory and Prison Break, as well as programs such as America’s Got Talent and Keeping Up With The Kardashians, among a dozen more, according to the lawsuit, in which the creator of the repository is accused of violate copyrights by “developing, hosting, distributing, or promoting infringing Kodi add-ons.”



It all started in June 2017 when operators such as Bell and Rogers, as well as audiovisual companies such as Videotron and Groupe TVA, jointly filed a legal claim against the author of the repository. TVAddons for copyright infringement.

And five years later, on February 18, the Federal Court of Canada issued the final verdict. In addition to the definitive closure of TVAddons, and the agreed fine, The creator of the popular repository for Kodi is also forced to transfer data and properties from TVAddons to the demanding Canadian operators.

At the beginning of the legal battle, the creator of TVAddons has also found himself with a judicial ruling from a US Federal Court, which even prohibited him from carrying out activities that were related to TVAddons after the complaint filed by DISH Network.

Despite the existence of add-ons that infringe copyright, and for which at the time audiovisual operators looked to Kodi to stop this activity, it should be remembered that the player itself is completely legal, multi-platform, free and open source. which even has official plugins so that users can enjoy content offered by platforms such as Pluto TV, in addition to allowing the playback of locally hosted files.

Image Credit: Kodi