Search here...
Tech NewsGaming

TVAddons, Kodi add-on, closes after court battle for copyright infringement

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

After a legal battle that has lasted no less than 5 years, Adam Lackman, creator of the well-known TVAddons repository for the well-known open source multimedia player Kodi, formerly called XMBC, definitively closes it for copyright infringement, of which it is declared guilty, and faces a fine for it for the equivalent of about 17.8 million euros.

TVAddons even provided means for users to access protected content without the respective permissions of the rights holders. of mythical series such as Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory and Prison Break, as well as programs such as America’s Got Talent and Keeping Up With The Kardashians, among a dozen more, according to the lawsuit, in which the creator of the repository is accused of violate copyrights by “developing, hosting, distributing, or promoting infringing Kodi add-ons.”

It all started in June 2017 when operators such as Bell and Rogers, as well as audiovisual companies such as Videotron and Groupe TVA, jointly filed a legal claim against the author of the repository. TVAddons for copyright infringement.

And five years later, on February 18, the Federal Court of Canada issued the final verdict. In addition to the definitive closure of TVAddons, and the agreed fine, The creator of the popular repository for Kodi is also forced to transfer data and properties from TVAddons to the demanding Canadian operators.

At the beginning of the legal battle, the creator of TVAddons has also found himself with a judicial ruling from a US Federal Court, which even prohibited him from carrying out activities that were related to TVAddons after the complaint filed by DISH Network.

Despite the existence of add-ons that infringe copyright, and for which at the time audiovisual operators looked to Kodi to stop this activity, it should be remembered that the player itself is completely legal, multi-platform, free and open source. which even has official plugins so that users can enjoy content offered by platforms such as Pluto TV, in addition to allowing the playback of locally hosted files.

Image Credit: Kodi

Previous articleHow much does my console consume?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

TVAddons, Kodi add-on, closes after court battle for copyright infringement

After a legal battle that has lasted no less than 5 years, Adam Lackman, creator of the well-known...
Communication

How much does my console consume?

Beating high electricity bills is one of the goals that many people seek in their homes. Especially...
Apps

Google Assistant will remove the ‘View of the day’: these are your alternatives to find your information

In 2018 it reached google assistant the day view, a function that had inherited from the...
Tech News

Razer Huntsman Mini Analog: essence in a small bottle

The proverb says that good perfume is sold in a small bottle, and this Razer Huntsman Mini Analog...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.