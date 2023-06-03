TV Time app receives update with new functions and design improvements on iOS

- Advertisement -

TV Time is one of the favorite platforms for moviegoers to manage the movies and series they are following, interact with other people and have access to recommendations based on titles already watched. In the last week, the app received an update to version 9.2.2 on iOS, bringing several interface changes and new features. One of the highlights of the new version is the possibility to change the poster and banner of a movie added to the “My List” tab. There will be a series of promotional images available that can be chosen by accessing the desired title, touching the three-dot icon and entering the “Personalize” option. Check out:

Users will also be able to change the layout to list or grid view. In addition, it is now possible to find the poll and comments for a production in the “More” tab. - Advertisement - The application will now include special series content, that is, isolated episodes that do not belong to a specific season. These bonuses can be found within the series sheet itself, which will also allow you to organize comments by most relevant, most liked or most recent. Apple, third beta of iOS 16.2: change the Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro

The user profile also received a renewed layout with a focus on the organization of information. There is now a hidden menu under the three dots icon located at the top right of the page. By tapping, you can access account and app settings, share your profile link, and get support.

Finally, the app will allow users to share new cards of your favorite movies and series in Instagram and Facebook Stories. The changes are now live on TV Time for iOS. So far, there have been no changes to its Android version.

