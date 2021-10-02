TV mini series charts Finglas’ journey from farming village to Corporation estates

A new three-part mini series is set to explore the interesting and surprising origins and growth of the Dublin suburb of Finglas.

Filming has begun on A Finglas Story, which explores the area’s rich history and reveals what the suburb was like before the Dublin Corporation housing schemes of the 1950s.

The project will depict what the town was like as a farming village of around 300 people where the main employer was a company called Merville Dairy.

The idea for the show was born out of a 24,000 member Facebook group called Finglas Memories.

Finglas native Declan Cassidy is the show’s producer.

He revealed to Dublin Live that there has been a surprisingly big response to the first clip of the show posted on social media.

One of the series’ first interviewees is Myles O’Connor who worked in the local dairy business.

Myles was born in Finglas in 1938 and remembers the goings-on of the area well, including the football matches that always ended up in a “handbag fights” between the players.

Declan details more of the anecdotes Myles told him about life in Finglas back in the day, like how the local kids would “pee in St Patrick’s Well and then the local priest would lead an annual procession there for people to drink from it.”

Declan explains: “Listening to Myles, I had a strong sense that we’re capturing and preserving really important Dublin heritage.”

He adds: “My mam and dad came to Finglas in the 1950s as it was being transformed from a sleepy village into the sprawling estates of corpo houses that we grew up in.

“The series uses our family experience of growing up in the community as a starting point for the wider story.”

