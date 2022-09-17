HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftTurtle Beach launches controller focused on game streaming for Xbox and mobile

Turtle Beach launches controller focused on game streaming for Xbox and mobile

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Turtle Beach launches controller focused on game streaming for Xbox and mobile
1663392776 turtle beach launches controller focused on game streaming for xbox.jpeg
- Advertisement -

On Thursday, Turtle beach announced a new hybrid controller focused on cloud game streaming. The Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller arrives with the look of the original Recon, plus some improvements.

It can be connected by USB-C cable or wirelessly via Bluetooth. In addition to the control itself, the product is well accompanied by support for the smartphone. You may also notice a grip shape more similar to the Xbox Series X|S controller.

If you prefer to use the wireless joystick, the autonomy promised by the manufacturer is more than 48 hours. In 15 minutes of fast charging – via the USB-C cable – there are up to 8.5 hours of battery life possible.

“Recon Cloud is the first in our expanded lineup of mobile controllers released this year, with new additional products designed for iOS and other consoles coming soon.”

Tesla Roadster: is bringing a new prototype of the company’s sportier model

Juergen Stark

Turtle Beach CEO

- Advertisement -

Recon Cloud is not only compatible with smartphones running the Android operating system – from version 8.0 onwards – but also supports Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC platforms.

Prices and availability

launches-controller-focused-on-game-streaming-for-Xbox.jpeg" width="660">

The new Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller will be available internationally from October 16th. It can be purchased for the suggested price of US$ 99.99 (~R$ 527). The kit comes with the claw to fix the phone and gives you a free month of Game Pass Ultimate to access Xbox Cloud Streaming.

Did you like the new Turtle Beach joystick? Would you buy one if you were present in Europe? Tell us in the space below.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Honor 70 review, mid-range to whom?

Officially launched in Europe about ten days ago, Honor 70 is Honor's new mid-range...
Tech News

Best Smart Full HD TVs to Buy | TudoCelular Guide

Some time ago we published a complete Shopping Guide focused on those who want...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
Tech News

WhatsApp and the reason why you can’t open the links your friends send you

Do you use WhatsApp for various things? So you should be attentive...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...

© 2021 voonze.com.