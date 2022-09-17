Turtle Beach launches controller focused on game streaming for Xbox and mobile

On Thursday, Turtle announced a new hybrid on cloud game streaming. The Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller arrives with the look of the original Recon, plus some improvements.

It can be connected by USB-C cable or wirelessly via Bluetooth. In addition to the control itself, the product is well accompanied by support for the smartphone. You may also notice a grip shape more similar to the Xbox Series X|S controller.

If you prefer to use the wireless joystick, the autonomy promised by the manufacturer is more than 48 hours. In 15 minutes of fast charging – via the USB-C cable – there are up to 8.5 hours of battery life possible.

"Recon Cloud is the first in our expanded lineup of mobile controllers released this year, with new additional products designed for iOS and other consoles coming soon." Juergen Stark Turtle Beach CEO

Recon Cloud is not only compatible with smartphones running the Android operating system – from version 8.0 onwards – but also supports Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC platforms.