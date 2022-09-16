Turning onto the home stretch: .NET 7.0 Release Candidate 1 is ready

With 1, Microsoft is once again providing a large number of new functions for .NET 7.0, especially for database access.

For the next major release .NET 7.0, Microsoft has presented a total of seven preview versions since February 2022 voonze developer each reported. The first of two release candidate versions is now available.

Microsoft’s OR mapper Entity Framework Core has received numerous new functions in this version. Contrary to previous practice, the announcing blog entry itself does not represent any of the new functions, but merely refers to the “What’s New in EF Core 7.0” page in the documentation, which has grown considerably in the meantime. The statement in the blog “The team focused on addressing defects, minor enhancements, and putting the finishing touches on features.” obscures the fact that more significant features appeared in Entity Framework Core 7.0 Release Candidate 1 than in any previous preview release.

JSON mapping in Entity Framework Core

Dependent objects (“aggregates”) can now be mapped to JSON columns within a relational database table in Entity Framework Core. There is a method for that in the Fluent API OnModelCreating() combined with OwnsOne() and OwnsMany() the new operation ToJson() as Listing 1 shows:

protected override void OnModelCreating(ModelBuilder modelBuilder) { // Owned Type 1:1 mit JSON-Mapping modelBuilder.Entity<Company>().OwnsOne( p => p.Address, ownedNavigationBuilder => { ownedNavigationBuilder.ToJson(); }); // Owned Type 1:n mit JSON-Mapping modelBuilder.Entity<Company>().OwnsMany( p => p.ManagementSet, ownedNavigationBuilder => { ownedNavigationBuilder.ToJson(); }); }

Listing 1: Use of ToJson() combined with OwnsOne() and OwnsMany()

In this example, the .NET classes “Company”, “Address” and “Management” result in just a single database table “Company”, in which the address as a JSON object ({…}) and the management board as a JSON array ([{…},{…},{…}]) are integrated (see Figure 1). The data type of the JSON columns is included nvarchar(max) . Without calling ownedNavigationBuilder.ToJson() Entity Framework Core creates two tables for aggregates: Company also includes all columns of “Address”. There is a separate table for management (see Figure 2).

A practical text shows that the documentation for the JSON mapping unfortunately does not mention that this only works with table-per-hierarchy mapping (TPH) in connection with inheritance. If you try to split an inheritance hierarchy into several database tables, you get the runtime error System.InvalidOperationException : “Entity type ‘xy’ references entities mapped to JSON. Only TPH inheritance is supported for those entities.”. Likewise, the N counterpart in a 1:N relationship must not have a column that is a primary key by convention or configuration. A property “ID” in the “Management” class leads to a runtime error System.InvalidOperationException : “Entity type ‘Management’ is part of a collection mapped to JSON and has its ordinal key defined explicitly. Only implicitly defined ordinal keys are supported.”. In the case of a 1:1 relationship, on the other hand, a primary key column may exist. Unlike the Entity Framework Core standard, however, no automatic values ​​are assigned for the key in JSON mapping, as shown by “AddressID” in Figure 1, which is always 0.

Developers can add, modify, and delete instances of these JSON-mapped types like other entity types via the Entity Framework Core API. LINQ queries related to the dependent objects, such as

var allCompaniesInEssen = ctx.Company.Where(c=>c.Address.City.StartsWith("Essen")).ToList();

are turned into equivalent JSON operations in SQL:

SELECT [c].[CompanyID], [c].[Name], [c].[CommercialRegister], [c].[CommercialRegisterID], JSON_QUERY([c].[Address],'$'), JSON_QUERY([c].[ManagementSet],'$') FROM [Company] AS [c] WHERE CAST(JSON_VALUE([c].[Address],'$.City') AS nvarchar(50)) IS NOT NULL AND (CAST(JSON_VALUE([c].[Address],'$.City') AS nvarchar(50)) LIKE N'Essen%')

For the time being, Microsoft is only providing this JSON support for its own Microsoft SQL Server. JSON columns in SQLite will follow later. Other database provider vendors will also need to customize their drivers.

T4 specifications for reverse engineering

Microsoft had al announced in Preview 3 of Entity Framework Core 7.0 in April that the generated program code could be reverse engineered using the command line command dotnet ef dbcontext scaffold or the PowerShell commandlet Scaffold-DbContext is now (as in the classic Entity Framework) customizable again with the Text Template Transformation Toolkit (T4). In the preview versions 3 to 7, however, developers had to laboriously obtain the corresponding templates from GitHub. With Release Candidate 1, Microsoft now offers a package as a project template on NuGet.org that provides the T4 templates for context class (DbContext.t4) and entity classes (EntityType.t4).

To do this, developers must first obtain the “Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Templates” project template via the command line (see also Figure 3):

dotnet new install Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.Templates::7.0.0-*

This template is then executed with:

dotnet new ef-templates

This command should be applied on the project being reverse engineered via parameters -Project is determined. As a rule, a separate console project is used to run the reverse engineering tools, for example with the name “Tools”, which is not later delivered on the target system. As the target folder for code generation, enter via OutputDir and -ContextDir other projects in the solution to:

Scaffold-DbContext -Connection "Server=IhrServer;Database=IhreDB;Trusted_Connection=True;MultipleActiveResultSets=True;Encrypt=true" -Provider Microsoft.EntityFrameworkCore.SqlServer -OutputDir ..\BO -Namespace BO -ContextDir ..\DA -ContextNamespace DA -NoPluralize -UseDatabaseNames -Context WWWingsContext -StartupProject Tools -Project Tools -force

Figure 4 shows the DbContext.t4 and EntityType.t4 templates added to the Tools project. After the templates have been adjusted, they will be used the next time you run Scaffold-DbContext automatically taken into account.

Configure conventions more easily

Just like the predecessor ADO.NET Entity Framework, Entity Framework Core is based on a large number of conventions that can be overridden by your own configuration if necessary. In addition, since Entity Framework Core 3.0 you can write your own convention classes, but it has been a bit laborious to create your own ConventionSetBuilder class based on the standard ConventionSetBuilder class of the respective database provider (for example SqlServerConventionSetBuilder ) had to include.

In Entity Framework Core 7.0 this is easier because the base class DbContext now provides a method in ConfigureConventions() for overriding, in which one can remove and add conventions. The method ConfigureConventions() will be exactly like OnModelCreating() only called once when the context class is first instantiated in a process.

The code in Listing 2 uses via configurationBuilder.Conventions.Remove() overrides three standard conventions and enables two of its own self-implemented (but not shown here) conventions configurationBuilder.Conventions.Add() .

class Context : DbContext { ... protected override void ConfigureConventions(ModelConfigurationBuilder configurationBuilder) { // setze Konvention ausser Kraft, die [Index] auf Entitaetsklasse berÃ¼cksichtigt configurationBuilder.Conventions.Remove(typeof(IndexAttributeConvention)); // setze Konvention ausser Kraft, dass alle Fremdschluessel einen Index erhalten configurationBuilder.Conventions.Remove(typeof(ForeignKeyIndexConvention)); // setze Konvention ausser Kraft, dass alle Spalten ID oder ENTITYNAMEID zum PK werden configurationBuilder.Conventions.Remove(typeof(KeyDiscoveryConvention)); // Eigene Konvention fÃ¼r GUID-Spalten als PK configurationBuilder.Conventions.Add(_ => new GuidPrimaryKeyConvention()); // Eigene Konvention fÃ¼r Index fÃ¼r alle [ITVIndex] annotierte Spalten configurationBuilder.Conventions.Add(_ => new ITVIndexAttributeConvention()); } ... }

Listing 2: ConfigureConventions() in the context class

mass operations with ExecuteUpdate() and ExecuteDelete()

Entity Framework Core, like its predecessor Entity Framework, was previously very focused on individual objects. In order to delete or change a large number of objects, developers first had to load them into RAM and then send an individual DELETE or UPDATE command to the database management system for each object. This is very inefficient when you could have formulated the action as a bulk operation with a single command for all records. Previously, developers had to either send classic SQL commands or use Entity Framework Core extensions such as EFPlus.

Entity Framework Core 7.0 now natively supports bulk operations with the commands ExecuteUpdate() and ExecuteDelete() or the asynchronous counterparts ExecuteUpdateAsync() and ExecuteDeleteAsync() . From this command line implemented in LINQ syntax

var count = ctx.FlightSet .TagWith(nameof(BulkDeleteEFC7)) .Where(x => x.FlightNo >= min) .ExecuteDelete();

the OR mapper only sends a single DELETE command to the database management system:

-- BulkDeleteEFC7 --////////////////////////////////////////////////// DELETE TOP(1000 /* @__p_1 */) FROM [WWWings].[Flight] AS [f] WHERE [f].[FlightNo] >= 20000 /* @__min_0 */

Likewise arises from

var count = ctx.FlightSet .TagWith(nameof(BulkUpdateEFC7)) .Where(x => x.Departure == "Berlin" && x.Date >= DateTime.Now) .ExecuteUpdate(x => x.SetProperty(x => x.FreeSeats,x => x.FreeSeats - 1));

just a single UPDATE command:

-- BulkUpdateEFC7 --////////////////////////////////////////////////// UPDATE [f] SET [f].[FreeSeats] = [f].[FreeSeats] - CAST(1 AS smallint) FROM [WWWings].[Flight] AS [f] WHERE [f].[Departure] = N'Berlin' AND [f].[FlightDate] >= GETDATE()

Note that a command without Where() -Restriction like ctx.FlightSet.ExecuteDelete() removes all records from the corresponding table.

So far, Entity Framework Core can only access a single table for these bulk operations. ExecuteUpdate() and ExecuteDelete() In the case of inheritance, they only work with table-per-hierarchy mapping (TPH), not with table-per-type (TPT) or table-per-concrete-type (TPC) or entity splitting (division of an entity into several tables). There is an open issue on GitHub.

Mapping of CUD operations to stored procedures

Also in Entity Framework Core 7.0 is now at the persistence method SaveChanges() again (like in the classic Entity Framework) an automatic call of stored procedures instead of the generation of UPDATE, INSERT and DELETE ad hoc commands possible (see efcore issue 245 on GitHub). The Fluent API has new operations with descriptive names for this purpose: InsertUsingStoredProcedure() , UpdateUsingStoredProcedure() and DeleteUsingStoredProcedure() as Listing 3 shows:

modelBuilder.Entity<Person>() .InsertUsingStoredProcedure( "Person_Insert", spb => spb .HasParameter(w => w.Name) .HasParameter(w => w.Birthday) .HasParameter(w => w.PersonID, pb => pb.IsOutput())) .UpdateUsingStoredProcedure( "Person_Update", spb => spb .HasParameter(w => w.PersonID) .HasParameter(w => w.Name) .HasParameter(w => w.Birthday)) .DeleteUsingStoredProcedure( "Person_Delete", spb => spb.HasParameter(w => w.PersonID));

Listing 3: Use of stored procedures for CUD operations

Only one breaking change so far

The list of breaking changes in Entity Framework Core 7.0 compared to the previous version (see Figure 5) only lists one point of incompatibility, which can have a serious impact.

If Entity Framework Core is used to map a database table in Microsoft SQL Server that has database triggers, developers must now tell Entity Framework Core in the Fluent API via a call to HasTrigger() Show:

protected override void OnModelCreating(ModelBuilder modelBuilder) { modelBuilder.Entity<Entitaetsklasse>().ToTable(tb => tb.HasTrigger("TriggerName")); }

HasTrigger() The purpose of this is not to create the trigger, but to change the way Entity Framework Core sends INSERT and UPDATE commands to Microsoft SQL Server when the database management system assigns values ​​that need to be applied to the object. In the previous version of the OR mapper, a corresponding INSERT command was sent like this:

DECLARE @inserted0 TABLE ([Id] int); INSERT INTO [TabellenName] ([Name]) OUTPUT INSERTED.[Id] INTO @inserted0 VALUES (@p0); SELECT [i].[Id] FROM @inserted0 i;

In Entity Framework Core 7.0, Microsoft has made slightly more performant syntax the standard:

INSERT INTO [TabellenName] ([Name]) OUTPUT INSERTED.[Id] VALUES (@p0);

However, this new syntax is not possible if the table has triggers. Therefore, developers have to HasTrigger() make Entity Framework Core use the old but slower SQL syntax in this case. There HasTrigger() has no further meaning so far, you can enter any name there.

Other new features in ASP.NET Core

Another blog post lists what’s new in ASP.NET Core and Blazor in version 7.0 Release Candidate 1. This includes:

Intercepting navigation events in Blazor

more flexible Open ID Connect authentication in Blazor WebAssembly

Improvements for debugging in Blazor WebAssembly, which previously had some limitations compared to other .NET-based UI frameworks

New API via annotations [JSImport] and [JSExport] for calls between JavaScript and C# in WebAssembly as a replacement for the now obsolete IJSUnmarshalledRuntime interface

Speed ​​up uploads with HTTP/2

Experimental implementation of the IETF “WebTransport” draft for multiple bidirectional streams over an HTTP/3 connection in the web server Kestrel

OpenAPI support for gRPC services with JSON transcoding

Enable Rate Limiting Middleware introduced in Preview 4 for individual endpoints

Heise Conference on .NET 7



Addressing on November 22, 2022 voonze developer and dpunkt.verlag in cooperation with www.IT-Visions.de with the betterCode() .NET 7 an online conference for the upcoming release of Microsoft’s development platform .NET. This should appear in November. Although it is not a long-term release like the current .NET 6 that appeared last year, the new release includes many innovations and work to improve the code quality, which can then justify the migration to .NET 7.

Announced innovations are still missing

Microsoft has the annotation already introduced in Preview 1 in the base class library [RegexGenerator] in [GeneratedRegex] generally renamed. The System.Int128 and System.UInt128 base types announced in Preview 5 are still missing. The Unix rights support announced in Preview 7 via UnixFileMode is still missing in Release Candidate 1 DateTime neither the Microseconds nor Nanoseconds properties, although this was announced in the Preview 4 blog entry.

outlook

.NET 7.0 is scheduled to be released as a finished product on November 8, 2022. A ninth and final pre-release titled “Release Candidate 2” is expected in October.