Turn your Xiaomi phone into a remote control for your Smart TV

Xiaomi It has become one of the benchmarks when it comes to buying a phone in our country. To do this, the manufacturer boasts a catalog beyond all doubt and which is not lacking in options so that you can choose the model that best suits your needs and budget.

What many do not know is that Xiaomi phones usually incorporate an element that makes the difference with their rivals. We are talking about an infrared sensor that allows Turn your Xiaomi phone into a remote control for TV.

In addition, it is not an element that you find exclusively in the main signature. In this way, you will find the infrared sensor in both Xiaomi phones, as well as in Redmi and POCO mobiles.

Do you have a Xiaomi phone? So you can use it as a remote control

In this way, If you have a Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone, know that you can use it as a remote control to control the TV. Say that this element is located in the upper frame of the phone, and is usually located inside the hole for the noise reduction microphone.

enlarge photo Redmi smartphone with infrared sensor. Xiaomi

Say this is a infrared sensor is an infrared light emitter that is used by any remote control to communicate with other devices. And it is used to control the TV, the air conditioning and any other device that uses this technology. Yes, your Xiaomi phone is a universal remote control.

Also, turn your Xiaomi phone into a fully functional remote control for all types of devices, you just have to open the application My Remote. We are talking about a native app that you have installed on your phone and that comes by default along with MIUI, the manufacturer’s custom interface.

The app has a very simple mechanism of use, mainly you will have to open it and point to the device you want to link so that Xiaomi takes care of the rest. With that, you will be able to control your Smart TV, multimedia player, sound equipment, air conditioning… And if you have smart light bulbs from Xiaomi, know that you can also control them this way.

You can also download one of the many third-party apps available in the Google app store, but we’ve already told you that Mi Remote works very well, so you won’t need anything else to control all kinds of equipment, turning your Xiaomi smartphone into a controller at universal distance. Surprise your friends!

