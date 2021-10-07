Turn your TV into a workstation using a Chromecast

One of the best media players you can buy today is Google’s Chromecast. This device has some functions that make a difference, such as being able to duplicate the screen of your mobile phone to see it on television. Or the ability to turn your old TV into a brand new Smart TV thanks to its extensive catalog of applications. There are many applications that you can download to get the most out of your Chromecast. For example, there are some apps with which you can work from anywhere in the most comfortable way. Yes, just as it is very normal to work on a desktop or laptop computer, you can turn your Smart TV into a workstation using the popular Google multimedia player. All it takes is installing the right apps so you can improve your productivity by working directly in front of your TV. Obviously, if you want the full experience, you will need a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse set to pair it with your Chromecast. If you have these accessories, you will only need the following applications. Perfect applications to work using a Chromecast The truth is that there are a few apps on the market that will help you turn your Smart TV into a computer through Chromecast. But we wanted to select different apps, since they work really well, as well as being totally free so you don’t have to scratch your pocket. OfficeSuite + PDF Editor: we started with the popular suite that will allow you to open and work on all types of documents. An essential office automation tool on your Chromecast that includes a complete PDF file editor so you don’t lack options. Download OfficeSuite + PDF Editor Polaris Office – Word, Docs, Sheets, Slide, PDF: another of the best office automation tools that should not be missing from your multimedia player. It has all kinds of tools, as well as full compatibility with all kinds of documents so you don’t lack options. Download Polaris Office – Word, Docs, Sheets, Slide, PDF Google Presentations: without a doubt, the best option to consider if you want to view presentations on your smart TV screen. A perfect way if you don’t have a projector at hand and you have to show all kinds of graphics to your co-workers. Download Google Cast PDF Reader Presentations: we close this compilation with the best applications to turn your Smart TV into a computer to work with, recommending Cast PDF Reader. We are talking about an app that will allow you to view any PDF file using your Chromecast and in the most comfortable way. Download Cast PDF Reader>