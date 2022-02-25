MobileAndroidTech News

Turn your old tablet into a digital photo frame

By: Brian Adam

The digital photo frames they had their moment of glory at the end of the 2010s. They were one of the star gifts, but the arrival of tablets caused the “death” of these devices. Who bought a tablet no longer had the need to buy another device exclusively to see the photos of it.

Tablets also serve as photo framesso if you have a old tablet forgotten at the bottom of a drawer and you want to give it a second life, in addition to being able to turn it into a control panel for your home, you can also turn it into a digital frame in three different waysas we will see below.

Preliminary step: tablet support

To use our tablet as a digital photo frame, the first step is have a stand or firm support so that the device is raised. Here if we cannot safely support the tablet on an object, furniture or wall without danger of it falling, we will have to opt for a support. For example, on Amazon we find a universal support, a multi-angle support and another with a lectern design for less than 10 euros. At Ikea for 3 euros we have Bergenes support and for 2 euros the Isberget support for large-screen tablets.


1. Activate the Android screensaver

screensaver

The first way to turn your tablet into a digital photo frame is through the function screensaver (formerly called Daydream) that integrates the Android operating system. This option is located in Settings > Display > Screen saver (or Daydream). There we activate Google Photos or compatible photo app and set it to select albums that we want to show on the tablet along with the effects and options that we like the most. Then in the screensaver menu we can manually start the playback or configure when we want it to be activated, its during loading and/or on a compatible base. Here photos will change every 10 seconds.

2. Activate your gallery slideshow

Presentation

The second option is to use your own Photo gallery Of the device. Most galleries, like Google Photosinclude a way to presentation. To do this we just have to open a folder or album, open a photo and select “Presentation” from its options menu. The photos will change every 5 seconds.

3. Use Photo

photo

The third and last option is to resort to the third party applications from digital photo frameand among the few options available on Google Play the best of all is photo. The application allows us to view our photos from a wide variety of services, such as Google Photos, Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive or local network (Samba/SMB).

photo

The application allows us to lock the screen with a PIN or password so that no one can leave the photo frame mode and can use the tablet normally. Also has many customization options that allow us to adjust the transition effects, the duration of each photo, show the time, date and time or select in what order we want to see the photos, among other options.

The app in your free version has the drawback that from time to time there will be interruptions displayed a countdown five minutes to resume playback. The full version is priced at €15.99and in addition to eliminating those forced breaks, it unlocks more transition effects, smile detection, the possibility of putting music in the background or compatibility with the screensaver or Daydream of your Android.

Fotoo - Digital Photo Frame Photo Slideshow Player

Fotoo – Digital Photo Frame Photo Slideshow Player

  • Developer: Bopp Studio
  • Download it at: google play
  • Price: Free with in-app purchases
  • Category: Photography

