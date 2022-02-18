Turn your old mobile or tablet into a control panel for your home

Whoever has an old mobile at home has a treasure. There are countless ways to breathe new life into an old mobile, from turning it into a security camera, a baby monitor, a dashboard camera… On a more mundane level, you can also turn your mobile in a kind of homemade Nest Hubto talk to the Google Assistant .

We will tell you several tricks to take advantage of an old Android mobile that you have at home in a control panel for the housea central place to talk to the Assistant without having to buy a smart speaker, and much more.

Set up Hey Google

The main advantage of smart speakers like Google Nest is that you can communicate with the Assistant by voice, without having to press any buttons or do anything special. The most recent mobiles work the same, being able to listen to the okay google even when the screen is off, although this will most likely not work for you if the mobile you want to reuse is something old.

The first thing you should do is make sure that Hey Google and Voice Match is active on mobile. To do this, you must open the Google app, tap on your profile picture and enter the Settings > Google Assistant > Hey Google and Voice Match.

Activate the options and, if necessary, record your voice so that Google remembers it and recognizes it in the future. In the setting itself, you are told when Google is ready to recognize your voice and if it is necessary or not. that the screen is on for me to listen to you.

In case you need the screen to be on, you have two options: turn on the screen manually when you are going to use it or always leave it on, keeping the mobile charged at all times. You have several options for this last method as well: ambient mode or changing the setting for how long the screen stays on.

Screen on or ambient mode?

The Ambient Mode of the Google Assistant is a good option to give a new life to a new mobile as a control center, as it keeps the screen on, with little brightness and with the Wizard ready to be used at any time. In addition, some useful information is included, such as the weather or the upcoming events that you have.

If you want to opt for this option, you must open the Google application and go to the Settings > Ambient mode. Optionally, you can make ambient mode show google photos albumswhich can be a good way to give your phone a second use as a digital photo frame, when you’re not using it to interact with Assistant.

If ambient mode isn’t too big for you, then you might want to increase the time it takes for the screen to turn off, from the mobile settings. Some mobiles allow you to keep it on forever, while in others there is a maximum time of about 30 minutes. In these cases, you can use apps like Caffeine to prevent the screen from turning off. You can always turn it off manually using the physical button.

Double tap assistant, if you want

If you don’t like the fact that your phone is always listening if you say Hey Google or not, you have another alternative: use Nova Launcher to launch the Assistant -or any other app you’re going to use- using gestures. One that can be quite useful is, for example, the gesture of double tap home screen.

To configure it, you must use Nova Launcher as a launcher on your mobile and go to the section gestures of your configuration. There are several gestures to choose from and also several actions available, one of which is launching the Assistant. If you are going to use your mobile as a control center based on another app -such as Google Home- then you can choose to open it when you do this gesture.

Moreover, you may be interested launch different apps with different gestures. For example, you can have a swipe up open Google Home and a swipe down open the Google app, the Xiaomi home automation app, or any other personal preference you have.

Home controls? Google Home to the rescue

The latest versions of Android integrate home controls in one way or another, but this will hardly be the case in old mobiles that you want to reuse. In this case, you will always have use the Google Home appto be able to manage them from your new mobile control panel.

The Google Home app includes a shortcut to talk to the Assistant and shortcuts for routines, calling home and broadcasting, making it a good candidate to leave fixed on your mobile. The drawback is that it does not show additional information, such as the weather forecast, unless you ask the Assistant.

Of course, remember that all the devices that are configured in Google Home can be manipulated also via Google Assistant, although it does require you to say his name – and for the Assistant to understand you – which can be a bit tricky at times. Be that as it may, it is highly recommended that you have Google Home installed on your mobile control panel, since it is the closest thing to a universal home automation control app that there is on Android.

Of course, if you use smart devices from other brands, such as those from Samsung, Xiaomi or any other brand, then you will be interested in installing the official application to control them and see their status from your mobile. It’s often possible to link your accounts to your Google account to appear in Google Home, but not all control options will be available.

The Assistant that is not missing

Another application that cannot be missing from your mobile is the Google Assistant, which lives within the Google app. This is another candidate app to always leave visible, with the advantage that it will show you some relevant information of the day, such as weather and upcoming events. Of course, you can also use it to talk to the Assistant, either because it is always listening to you or because you press the microphone button.

With the Google app open, the mobile becomes in a way a Google Homefrom which you can play music, add tomatoes to the shopping list, see the route from home to work, potato omelette recipes and an infinity of other things.

Remember that it is possible to ask the Assistant to interact with other connected devicesso you can ask him to play your favorite song on the Google Home in the living room, turn off the lights or put the latest episode of your favorite series on TV.

Buttons with Action Blocks

Sometimes you’ll want to be able to execute Assistant actions without having to speak, and Action Blocks can do just that. In a way they are something like customizable widgets which are equivalent to making a specific request to Google. The potential is enormous and they can be tremendously useful to configure a series of actions that you want to carry out from your old mobile.

Some possible ideas: a button to view shopping list, play music, check the weather forecast or listen to the news. Each “block” can be personalized using your own photos or icons.