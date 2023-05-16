Turn your iPhone into a remote control for Apple TV

- Advertisement -

While it is true that some solutions from the manufacturer of the bitten are disproportionately priced, its acclaimed multimedia player surprises by offering a very attractive price. Simply because the Apple TV 4K is a marvel as a team. And if you have an Apple TV, regardless of the model you have, know that you will be able to use an to this equipment in the most comfortable way. Using the iPhone as an Apple TV is very easy As we told you, the Apple TV 4K, especially the model that was introduced earlier this year, is one of the best multimedia players on the market. To the point that the only rival capable of standing up to this complete Apple multimedia player is the Nvidia Shield TV Pro, a beast that exudes power from each of its pore and that simply has no rival in the sector. As we have told you, Apple TV offers a user experience beyond any doubt, with more than enough power to be able to move the entire system with ease, a wide range of possibilities so that you can install all kinds of applications, and where you will not lack the best-known streaming services such as Netflix Amazon Prime Video, Movistar Plus+, Disney Plus, HBO Max or SkyShowtime among others. Not to mention its support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with which to guarantee the best image and sound experience. Best of all, you will be able to use your phone as a remote control for Apple TV. Something perfect for those situations in which you can’t find the remote control at the worst moment, so you only need to follow the steps that we are going to indicate later to save you more than one unnecessary headache. The process is extremely simple and it won’t take you more than a few minutes to do it, so don’t hesitate to follow this tutorial to find out how to use an iPhone as an Apple TV remote control. Open Control Center on your iPhone or iPad by swiping down from the top-right corner of the screen. Look for the Apple TV Remote icon You’re done. In the event that this option does not appear, it is because you have a slightly older iPhone. To do this, follow these steps. Go to Settings, Control Center and select Add next to Apple TV Remote. If you have multiple Apple TVs, select the one you want to use or check them all based on your needs. You will see Connecting on the screen, after which you will need to enter a code access button that appears on your TV to approve the use of your iPhone as a remote control. You’re done. >