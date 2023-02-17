Turn on the lights! Google Home gets updated with controls for the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync box

Google Home was updated with support for more devices in early 2023, and now the app is getting improved support for the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync, a box that controls all your Philips Hue lineup smart bulbs and lights and syncs them with devices. HDMI.

Explaining it further, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync box allows you to create even greater immersion when watching TV shows and movies by synchronizing the predominant color on the screen with your smart lighting system. Everything is controlled via the Philips Hue app, but now you can also do the same via Google Home.

According to 9to5Google, the new controls are now available and allow you to control the box more easily, as now you only need one application to adjust everything without the bugs found in the Philips Hue application.

It is worth mentioning that not all box settings are available on Google Home, but it is already possible to change the image source, the mode of use, the intensity of the lights and whether or not they will be synchronized with the current source.