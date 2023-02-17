5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleTurn on the lights! Google Home gets updated with controls for...

Turn on the lights! Google Home gets updated with controls for the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync box

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Turn on the lights! Google Home gets updated with controls for the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync box
1676645238 turn on the lights google home gets updated with controls.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Google Home was updated with support for more devices in early 2023, and now the app is getting improved support for the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync, a box that controls all your Philips Hue lineup smart bulbs and lights and syncs them with devices. HDMI.

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync. Image: Philips Hue

Explaining it further, the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync box allows you to create even greater immersion when watching TV shows and movies by synchronizing the predominant color on the screen with your smart lighting system. Everything is controlled via the Philips Hue app, but now you can also do the same via Google Home.

Controls on Google Home. Images: 9to5Google

According to 9to5Google, the new controls are now available and allow you to control the box more easily, as now you only need one application to adjust everything without the bugs found in the Philips Hue application.

- Advertisement -

It is worth mentioning that not all box settings are available on Google Home, but it is already possible to change the image source, the mode of use, the intensity of the lights and whether or not they will be synchronized with the current source.

know more

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Xbox Fans Are Tracking PlayStation Jet Due to Activision Merger

The video game industry is anxiously awaiting the outcome of the attempted merger between...
Latest news

Nikki Haley Says She Wants A New Generation Of GOP Leaders

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley laid out a vision for...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.