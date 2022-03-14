Turmoil, a fun game that turns you into a 19th century oil tycoon

Do you like the sound of the idea of ​​becoming America’s greatest oil tycoon of the 19th century? Yeah, that sounds pretty good. especially if it is a mobile simulator that allows you to live this experience.

Under this novelty comes Turmoil, a title that although It was initially released for computers, Today it is already available on both Android and iOS mobiles.

Well, going directly into what the game is, it is a simulator where you will have to climb to become, little by little, in an oil professional and the sale of this to the highest bidder. Being set in the 19th century, it clearly refers to the times of the oil rush in the United States, so that will be your workplace.

Now, the joke is that, like everything else, you will have to go up little by little in the business, and this will be something that you will achieve through discoveries of oil wells. These sites will need to be managed and managed in the right way for the business to be prosperous, in addition to the fact of selling it and generating more profit than the competition.

In your first steps within the game campaign, the most important thing will be to be able to locate those places where oil is found, and this can be achieved through the purchase of land, which they must be analyzed by dowsers, moles or probes. Once the point where you will start digging is established, it will be time to start extracting, storing, selling and moving the oil.

At the moment you have to sell the desired black gold, you can either sell it to a couple of local companies at that precise moment, or keep it until you consider that the situation is better to sell it and thus achieve higher profits. In other words, you may lose or you may win, it all depends on your choices and the movements of the market.

Although the gameplay of this title is extremely simple and understandable from the first minutes, the issue of strategy could be said to be the most important, since everything falls on you and how you manage the business. Clarified this, it is obvious that the more the sales and the collection of the precious liquid flourish, the more you will be able to perfect your machinery and work team.

Turmoil is a simulator that can be purchased for free, both on Google Play and on the App Store. However, it has internal purchases that, like any other game, will help you get better materials, faster progress and overall more complete progress.