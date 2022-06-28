HomeLatest newsEuropeTurkey is now Türkiye: What other countries have changed their name?

Turkey is now Türkiye: What other countries have changed their name?

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 45b1422b 42b8 5cfb 9f4b 97d12f5ed9f7 6806754.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 45b1422b 42b8 5cfb 9f4b 97d12f5ed9f7 6806754.jpg
- Advertisement -

Say goodbye to Turkey and hello to Türkiye.

The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has decided to officially change the country’s name, dropping the long-standing anglicised version that was often confused with the famous Thanksgiving animal.

“The word Türkiye represents and expresses the culture, civilisation, and values of the Turkish nation in the best way,” Erdoğan said.

[mb_related_posts1]

International organisations like the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and NATO have already adopted Türkiye (roughly pronounced as “tur-key-yay”), following a formal request from the Turkish authorities.

Critics, however, say the rebrand is another populist device that Erdoğan is exploiting to divert attention away from the country’s persisting economic woes and to galvanise nationalist voters ahead of next year’s crucial elections.

For this reason the iPhone will continue to bring headphones in France
  • TAGS

Regardless of the true reasons behind the move, Türkiye is certainly not the first country to change its name.

Iran, Thailand, Sri Lanka and North Macedonia are among those who at one point made the switch.

Watch the video above to learn what other countries have changed their name.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Health

We’ve found a breakthrough against Alzheimer’s in an unexpected place: the flu vaccine

The University of Texas Health Sciences Center, UTHealth Houston, recently released the...
Tech News

Google Hangouts will disappear next November

While the huge popularity of Gmail's built-in chat prompted Google to create a separate...
Photoshop

Watch a Professional Bird Photographer Edit Their Images in Real Time

Looking to...
Android

One UI 5 beta is coming to Samsung Galaxy S22s in three weeks and will be released to everyone in October, according to SamMobile

The next leap in Samsung's customization layers is already in the oven....

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Facebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

Facebook Watch for tvOS it seems to have come to an end. As...

© 2021 voonze.com.