Tumblr will be compatible with Mastodon and other services integrating ActivityPub protocol

Tumblr, which some time ago annoyed users with the changes in its policy, is now becoming one of the alternatives to Twitter in the face of the exodus of users generated by the arrival of Elon Musk at the controls of the social network of the blue bird.

This has caused Tumblr to have to deal in recent days with the wave of users it is receiving, and like Hive Social, it began to notice the increase in users a few weeks before Elon Musk took over Twitter to implement the first changes.



Tumblr as another of the possible alternatives to Twitter

But what is more than interesting is that Tumblr is also going to implement the open and decentralized ActivityPub protocol, which enables the operation of all the services belonging to Fediverso, not just Mastodon.

In this way, Tumblr will also become part of Fediverso, although at the moment we do not know how its arrival will take place.

To this we must also add the intention of the parent company of redirect Tumblr to become a Twitter-like platforman idea that began to take shape this past summer.

Although the parent company has not made any official announcement, remembering that since 2019 it has been part of Automattic, the parent company of WordPress after its acquisition from Verizon, it has been the executive director of Automattic, Matt Mullenweg, who, given the problems that a user was having when wanting to create his own custom instance of Mastodon, the manager commended him from Twitter not to stress yourself out by promising that Tumblr will soon have ActivityPub enabled for interconnection.

If the intentions are fulfilled, this will prevent the average user from having to complicate their lives looking for an instance in which to create their account and start following other users both from the same Mastodon instance and from many others.

Since the parent company are also open to the arrival of former Twitter employees to finalize the alternative experienceso the competition to Twitter will continue to grow for those looking for alternative refuges.

And on the other hand, for those who want to take their web spaces to the fediverso, for WordPress there is a plugin to activate ActivituPub, which users can install and put into operation.