Tumblr now lets you remove ads for a monthly or annual fee

By: Brian Adam

Tumblr, the veteran microblogging platform, which in its day was also under the umbrella of Yahoo, is beginning to offer its users a new option so that they can enjoy an ad-free experience when browsing and reading content housed.

Starting this past Thursday, and at a global level, those who do not wish to see advertising on the platform, whether they access it from the web or through mobile applications, may consider paying a monthly fee of $4.99, or a annual fee of 39.99 dollars, with a 33% discount, to enjoy the platform completely free of advertising.

Pay to not see ads

This is an optional feature, although if you do not want to access it, users can continue to maintain their free accounts in exchange for receiving advertisements throughout the use of the platform.

This option comes days after the platform also launched the tipping function, to enable followers to thank content creators for the work they do through tips that will range from a simple dollar to a hundred dollars. without in any case from the platform taking part of what the creators receive.

There is no doubt that Tumblr has to catch up, despite the journey it already has on the web, having become an icon of the web from ages ago, until the day came when it prohibited the publication of adult content , which led to many users leaving the platform.

The founder himself, David Karp, was at the time against Tumblr having advertisements, but since 2013, after its sale, advertisements came to the platform for the first time as a way to generate income for it.

They will have to work a lot from Tumblr to recover lost ground and be able to become once again one of the symbols of the Internet as it once was, even if this means having to reinvent itself, as Snapchat is managing to do after going through a long period of uncertainty. .

