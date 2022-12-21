Tumblr launches its own native live video streaming feature

Tumblr, the veteran content publishing platform, which now aspires to also be an alternative to Elon Musk’s current Twitter, begins to have its own native live video streaming function,

Although it already allowed the inclusion of live broadcasts carried through third-party platforms, the launch of this function, called Tumblr Live, makes Tumblr have its own native function



New way to interact and earn money with broadcasts

Besides, Tumblr live it becomes a new way in which creators can interact with their followers, who can appreciate their work through tips, and creators will earn income through the platform’s virtual currency, called Diamonds.

The new function is beginning to reach users in the United States on Android and iOS platformsAlthough Tumblr Live will get a global release and desktop support in the future, but for now we’ll have to wait for that.

In addition, it will only support the main blogs of user accounts, lacking support for secondary blogs that can be had in the same account, according to the platform in its FAQ section.

When it comes to content moderation, Tumblr will make use of the combination of human staff and Artificial Intelligence. Added to this is the fact that the streamers themselves can also designate trusted followers so they can become moderators.

Tumblr Live is powered by Livebox, a technology platform managed by Meet Groupa division of dating app company ParshipMeet Group.

Although it will not reach the popularity levels of streaming platforms like Twitch, its arrival is one more effort by Automattic, its parent company since 2019, to revitalize this veteran platform.

More information: Tumblr FAQ