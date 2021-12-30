Apps

Tech News Tumblr iOS App tries not to be restricted by Apple

Tumblr iOS App try not to be restricted by Manzana blocking more than 400 items search and more. Many of the terms are designed to block access to pornographic or public-sensitive content. The company explained the situation through a blog post: The text explains:

”To all users who access Tumblr through the iOS App, we inform that as of today, December 30, 2021, they will see some differences in the search terms and recommendations that may contain different types of sensitive content. In order to fulfill the Apple terms, we will have to adjust what type of content is suitable for users to access.

To stay available at App Store, we will have to extend the definition of what it means “Sensitive content”.

[…]

Regarding the search for certain items or phrases that may fit into the definition of “Sensitive content”, you may get fewer results than you used to on the platform. Even in some circumstances, results may not appear at all and a message will appear saying: This content has been hidden. This content has been hidden due to potentially suggestive or explicit content.

These are some of the terms that were restricted:

Addiction

Anorexy

Antisemitism

Bipolarity

Bulimia

Depression

Domestic abuse

Eating disorder

Insomnia

Mental illness

Misogyny

Racism

Sexism

sexual harassment

Suicide

Xenophobia. “

Other additional changes:

In addition to the blocked items, the company will take other two additional measures:

Blog Acces: If you select a blog through the Tumblr iOS App that is marked as explicit, you will see the same message already mentioned and you will not have access to the blog.

Dashboard: For iOS users, in our “For You” and “Followed” sections within the dashboard, you may see fewer suggested posts due to the changes made.

“Please understand that this change will bring significant development that will help you analyze what type of content you decide to access through Tumblr. And be it on your mobile, the mobile web or through our website.

We do not have a set time for how long the changes will last. We are working on additional features that allow you to access a less restricted iOS App experience. “

Tumblr will anticipate all work for the next modifications via his own blog specific to inform about your changes.