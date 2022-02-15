Tumblr has a new option to monetize content

Tumblr is adding a new option for users to monetize their content.

It is the second monetization function that Tumblr presents in a few months, but with a different proposal.

New option to monetize content on Tumblr

As the Tumblr team announced, it is adding a new source of monetization. This time, the idea revolves around a “tip jar.” Yes, users will be able to support their favorite bloggers and content creators from the same post.

The dynamic is simple. You will see this new “Tip” option at the bottom of the post along with the rest of the options to interact with the content. Once this option is chosen, it only remains to specify the amount of money that you want to send to the content creator or choose some of the suggestions that you see in a drop-down menu.

And if you want, you can send a message along with the tip, keeping in mind that it will be published, or you can choose to remain anonymous. A detail to keep in mind is that this dynamic does not apply to group blogs, blogs marked as explicit content or those protected by passwords. And of course, it will only be available for original posts.

As mentioned in the Support Center, the minimum tip amount is 1 dollar, and the maximum that can be sent is 100 dollars. Tumblr mentions that they will not charge any fees for this feature, so creators will receive the full tip. Of course, you have to take into account the commission that external services could charge to carry out this transaction.

For now, this new tipping feature will be implemented only for the US, using Stripe as the payment system. And as you have mentioned, this feature will soon be rolled out globally, so all users will be able to see this new option in posts.