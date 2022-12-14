TuLotero – Christmas lottery from the mobile, with free partition to our number

If you are thinking of buying a Christmas lottery, and you also want to obtain a participation of 1 euro to the WWWhatsnew number, pay attention because we will give you the details here.

The date has arrived in which many people buy tickets for the Christmas lottery, tickets that are shared with friends, family and work colleagues, so that luck, when it comes, comes for everyone.

This purchase can be made for years from the mobile using the TuLotero app, an app that has more than 86,000 numbers, associated with 710 administrations throughout Spain.

In their 7 years of life they have awarded 8 Gordos, 4 second prizes and a total of 300 million euros. He delivered 3 Christmas jackpots (the one of 2018, 2019 and 2020), the first prize of the Child 2020 and other great prizes such as the Super-jackpot of 130 million euros of EuroMillions in 2020 and 40 million euros, the sixth largest prize of the history of La Primitiva in 2021, this 2022.

What can we do from the TuLotero app

Once we have installed the app, and created the account (both with email and by phone number), TuLotero offers us the possibility of buy numbers, share tenths with other people, reserve tenths, form groups… all quite simply, very intuitive.

To share tenths we only have to generate a unique code and give it to family or friends, so that if the number is awarded, everyone wins something. Groups even have an integrated chatto facilitate communication.

Thus we can buy numbers, share them, create groups, participate in clubs, manage a company’s lottery… all from the mobile.

You can also buy tenths from your mobile and receive them at home (or pick them up at the Lottery Administration) No commissions.

In WWWhatsnew, for example, we have the number 15024, and in this way you can get 1 euro of participation, so that, if it is our turn, you will all win something, each one will receive their proportional part safely and without commissions, directly from the app, without the need for anyone to do the splitting.

How to get free WWWhatsnew Christmas lottery

If you still do not know TuLotero, it is a good time to have 1 free euro to participate in our lottery number 15024.

You have to install the app (android either iOS) and perform the following steps:

Access the left menu, the option “Activate Promotions”

Put the code of our promotion “new22”

You will receive the confirmation message

Your participation will appear in the section of Peñas Private and Companies

Already registered users will be able to buy more €1 shares. The shares are available until 7:00 p.m.

Here you have the code and the video with the step by step:

Code: new22

TuLotero between companies

Many companies in Spain use TuLotero to manage the Christmas Lottery in a practical way. They no longer have to raise money, buy the lottery and distribute it, they just have to use the app and distribute the code so that each one has their corresponding participation, thus allowing the worker to carry out the operations from their mobile phone comfortably.

Among the companies that use the service are BBVA, Mahuo-SanMiguel, Telefónica, Alcampo, Mercadona, Indra, Michelin, Iberia, MediaMarkt, among others.

Links to install TuLotero

Here you have the link to have TuLotero on Android and iPhone or iPad:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/ES/app/id948041023

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tulotero