Tudum: Netflix releases 2022 event trailer and details

Update (09/14/2022) – GS
On September 24, a new edition of Tudum takes place, a celebration of netflix that features five events with stars from around the world, news and exclusive revelations of 120 films and series for 24 hours.
Presented by stars such as Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Centineo, Choi Min-ho, Gal Gadot, Penn Badgley, Chris Hemsworth, Lee Jung-jae, Maite Perroni and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, as well as Europeians Camila Queiroz and Sheron Menezzes, Netflix promises that the Tudum this year will be bigger than ever.
This week, the platform released the trailer for the event, giving fans a taste of what to expect – the secrets, never-before-seen footage, exclusive news and more from favorite shows, new movies and games from around the world, including The School of Bem e do Mal, Wandinha, Alice in Borderland, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, La Casa de Papel, Land of Dreams, Enola Holmes 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Emily in Paris, After the Universe, Cargo Máxima, Marriage at Blinds and MUCH MORE!
So, ready for the event?
Original text – 07/14/2022
He returned! Netflix announces date for Tudum 2022 event
The opening sound of Netflix movies and series has become a trademark of the platform, so much so that, in recent years, the streaming giant has decided to create its own event to reveal news, Tudum, using the sound as the basis for the name of the event.
In 2022, Tudum is back! The platform announced this week the date of the new event and some previews of what we can expect.
Last year, Tudum had over 25 million views in 184 countries around the world. The 2022 edition of the festival takes place in September 24, Saturday. Tudum will consist of five global events that take place virtually over the course of 24 hours.
Get ready for a day filled with first-hand information, never-before-seen footage and trailers – plus lots of news and interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars. The free virtual event is a celebration of fans of the platform and will have content from more than 100 exclusive productions, including series, movies and specials.
- At 23:00, Brasília time, on September 23 – Tudum starts with a block dedicated to Korean productions;
- At 2:30 am Brasília time on September 24th – fans will be able to see what India has in store;
- At 14:00, Brasília time, on September 24 – the public will get to know the news and surprises of Netflix productions from the United States and Europe, in addition to a block dedicated to original titles from Latin America, including highlights from Europe;
- At 1:00 am ET on September 25th – our stars from Japan will close Tudum with the best of Japanese entertainment;
The Tudum: A World Event for Fans will be streamed on Netflix’s YouTube channels in multiple languages.
So, are you ready to join the party?
