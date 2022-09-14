Tudum: Netflix releases 2022 event trailer and details

On September 24, a new edition of Tudum takes place, a celebration of that features five s with stars from around the world, news and exclusive revelations of 120 films and series for 24 hours.

Presented by stars such as Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Centineo, Choi Min-ho, Gal Gadot, Penn Badgley, Chris Hemsworth, Lee Jung-jae, Maite Perroni and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, as well as Europeians Camila Queiroz and Sheron Menezzes, Netflix promises that the Tudum this year will be bigger than ever.

This week, the platform released the trailer for the event, giving fans a taste of what to expect – the secrets, never-before-seen footage, exclusive news and more from favorite shows, new movies and games from around the world, including The School of Bem e do Mal, Wandinha, Alice in Borderland, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, La Casa de Papel, Land of Dreams, Enola Holmes 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Emily in Paris, After the Universe, Cargo Máxima, Marriage at Blinds and MUCH MORE!

- Advertisement -

So, ready for the event?