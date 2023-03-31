TudoTV: top 15 movies to watch on Easter on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more

Easter is coming as a time of joy that means so much more than just chocolate eggs. For Christians, this is a time that symbolizes the resurrection of Jesus Christ as a victory over sin and death and a time to reflect on the world we live in, which is so lacking in respect and peace.

In this way, we are going to recommend the best movies to watch with your family so that the Easter atmosphere enters your home with all the joy and togetherness. Remember that TechSmart also made a special list with the best apps to pray and install this Easter! Be sure to check it out!

Looney Tunes Back in Action

Hey, old man! The fate of the human race rests in the hands of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck as they team up in this hilarious, family-friendly mayhem adventure. Free classification

Year: 2003

Watch on HBO Max

Pedro Coelho 2: The Fugitive

The adorable mischievous is back. Bea, Thomas and the rabbits have made amends as a family, but despite his best efforts, Pedro can't shake his reputation as a mischievous. Venturing out of the garden, Pedro ends up on the city streets, where his antics are appreciated. But when his furry family is endangered, Pedro has to figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Free classification

Year: 2021

Watch on Prime Video

The fantastic chocolate factory

When eccentric candy maker Willy Wonka promises a lifetime supply of sweets and a tour of his chocolate factory to five lucky children, poor boy Charlie Bucket searches for the priceless golden ticket that will make him a winner. Thanks to his grandfather Joe, Charlie gets the dream award! However, an even bigger surprise awaits him. Free classification

Year: 2005

Watch on Prime Video

Monica’s Gang in Easter Special

Easter arrived and Turma da Mônica gathered stories of bunnies to tell you. Have fun with: An Easter Meeting; The Yellow Bunny; A Real Rabbit. Free classification

Year: 2020

Watch on Prime Video

The Star of Bethlehem

A dreamy donkey befriends playful animals in this imaginative take on the birth of Christ story. Free classification

Year: 2017

Watch on Netflix

Winnie the Pooh: Guru’s Easter

The bees are buzzing, the flowers are blooming and Guru, Pooh and Tigger are ready to laugh and play. But Coelho expects them all to stay indoors until every last bit of spring cleaning is done. Can anything, or anyone, change the rabbit’s mind? Free classification

Year: 2004

Watch on Disney Plus

The Guardians Origin

Jack Frost teams up with Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy and their friends to take on an evil spirit determined to destroy children's fantasies. Free classification

Year: 2012

Watch on Netflix

The prince of Egypt

In Ancient Egypt, Queen Tuia finds a baby in a basket in the waters of the Nile River. Raised with Ramses, heir to the throne of Seti, Moses grows up and goes back to his roots. Discovering that he is a Hebrew, he turns against his foster family to free his people. Free classification

Year: 1998

Watch on Netflix

Resurrection

To quell rumors about the resurrection of a Jewish preacher, a Roman tribune and a rookie soldier search for the missing body of the crucified man. Rating: +12

Year: 2016

Watch on Netflix

Two Popes

At a turning point for the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI forms a surprising friendship with the future Pope Francis. Based on real facts. Rating: +14

Year: 2019

Watch on Netflix

Pedro Coelho

In this combination of live action and computer graphics, Pedro Coelho faces a great rival. Let the battle for the vegetables in the farmer's garden begin! Free classification

Year: 2018

Watch on Netflix

ben hur

In Jerusalem, at the beginning of the first century, lives Judah Ben-Hur (Charlton Heston), a wealthy Jewish merchant. But with the return of Messala (Stephen Boyd), a friend from his youth who is now the head of the Roman legions in the city, a misunderstanding over differing political views causes Messala to condemn Ben-Hur to live as a slave on a Roman galley. , even knowing the innocence of the former friend. But fate will give Ben-Hur an opportunity for revenge that no one could have imagined. Rating: +12

Year: 1959

Watch on HBO Max

Mary, Mother of the Son of God

Maria Auxiliadora leaves her daughter in the care of a priest while she goes to the hospital. To entertain the child, the priest tells the story of Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. Free classification

Year: 2003

Watch on Globoplay

Sister Dulce

This biographical film shows the life of Sister Dulce, the Franciscan nun who dedicated her life to supporting and defending the poor. Rating: +10

Year: 2014

Watch on Netflix

Passion of christ

The “Passion of Christ” shows the last hours of the life of Jesus of Nazareth. Jesus prays after the Last Supper, and must resist Satan’s temptations. Betrayed by Judas Iscariot, Jesus is arrested and taken inside the city walls of Jerusalem, where he is confronted with accusations of blasphemy. The trial results in a death sentence. Rating: +16

Year: 2004

Watch on Star Plus