TudoTV: top 10 films with surprising scripts on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Who has never watched a movie and ended up being surprised by a totally different proposition than expected? This week TudoTV will list 10 films that fit this case by providing a unique experience with scripts that have big sudden changes in tone. Also, be sure to check out our list from last week of all the best movies to watch during Carnival 2023.

the man from the north

The Northman is surprising for its setting and the way the characters and their culture are portrayed, but the big point here is how one person’s point of view can change everything in a story and what someone can do to move forward. from there. Rating: +16

The origin

- Advertisement - Origin brought a new way of approaching the human mind to an action movie, where the plot starts as something small, but when entering the world of dreams we have a small idea of ​​how the script for this feature can grow. The end is even more surprising, as it shows how it is possible to reach the limit between what is real and what is imagination. This film was highly praised by critics and gained admirers all over the world for adopting a new perspective that leads the protagonist to action and reflection on human values ​​and the meaning of life. Rating: +14

The menu

This film directed by Mark Mylod is fantastic, as we expect the restaurant portrayed to serve customers unexpectedly, but instead the script is subversive, indicating how society is capable of exploiting people to the extreme, treating their emotions and themselves. as products and how disastrous this can be. Rating: +16

Cruella

Cruella won the Best Costume Design award at the 2022 Oscars, but the long talks about much more than that. In it we see the story of the Disney villain from a new angle, exploring details of her childhood and youth, as well as her origins. - Advertisement - This vision allows us to find something beyond just evil in the personality, as Cruella was not born evil, but she became and Emma Stone knows how to show this transformation with excellence in this live-action. Rating: +12

The invisible man

The Invisible Man is a film that made it to this list for delivering a plot that should surprise those who imagine that the focus is on a man’s ability to be invisible. The center of the story here is Cecilia, a woman played by Elisabeth Moss, who suffers from the traumas left by an abusive relationship. The film is extremely praised for Moss’s performance and the way in which the subject was approached by director Leigh Whannell, putting the viewer inside the victim’s vision to show how important denouncing and fighting this type of abuse is. Rating: +14

joker

- Advertisement - Joker is a film that surprises not only for its different tone in relation to other films based on comics, but also in relation to the other films of Batman’s main enemy, which until now have been portrayed only as crazy people who want to destroy someone for a simple reason. This time, Joaquin Phoenix managed to create a character that goes beyond a simple villain. In this film, the Joker is shown as someone human, who was built from the society we live in; an insensitive world, which values ​​money over people and, above all, is cruel. Rating: +16

Click

Click is a film that is surprising because, at first, it seems like a slapstick comedy film starring Adam Sandler, but ends up becoming a drama that addresses society issues that continue to be debated today and involve issues such as depression, burnout and especially the importance that we give to our family. Rating: +10

Interstellar

Interstellar is another example of a film that brings something new to the cinema. The film is much more than just a movie about space. The proof of this is the involvement that the characters manage to create with the viewers right at the beginning when everything is still happening on Earth. A bond that can be felt as something that literally transcends time and space in the script. Rating: +10

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Unlike Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, All and Everywhere at Once delivered much more than we expected with a budget of $14.3 million, while Marvel’s feature cost $200 million. Among the highlights are the creativity of the script, special effects and precise scene cuts and a fantastic story that is very captivating. Rating: +14

Run!

Corra has become a cinema icon thanks to his script full of references to the ending, but that don’t let us know what exactly will happen. It is captivating, has an impeccable script and has been highly praised by critics for tackling current issues in a very immersive way. Rating: +14

