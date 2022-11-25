TudoTV: top 10 favorite old cartoons of the TudoCelular team

In the past weeks, TudoTV has indicated the best films and series to watch in honor of Black Consciousness Day and during the 2022 World Cup. Now we are going to make a special list with the cartoons that marked the childhood of the TechSmart team in the 80s , 90 and 2000.

Spider man

One minute he’s Peter Parker the college student and the next he’s Spider-Man. Rating: Free

Year: 1994

Watch on Disney Plus

X-Men

In the Marvel universe, mutants, people endowed with superpowers, are persecuted by a fearful and hateful population. They find shelter at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. Rating: Free

Year: 1992

Watch on Disney Plus

The incredible Hulk

- Advertisement - When scientist Bruce Banner is bombarded with gamma rays during an experiment gone wrong, he develops a very dangerous second personality: a vicious green monster known as the Incredible Hulk that appears when he gets angry. Rating: Free

Year: 1996

Watch on Disney Plus

Dick Swindler & Muttley

Join the never-ending conflict between bumbling villains and an intrepid lone hero as master villain Dick Dastardly and his faithless sidekick Muttley lead the notorious Vulture Squadron. Rating: Free

Year: 1969

Watch on HBO Max

thundercats

From far beyond known galaxies, bringing with them the laws and ideals of their green planet, Thundera, come the ThunderCats. Rating: Free

Year: 1985

Watch on HBO Max

Looney Tunes: Bugs Bunny and the gang

- Advertisement - Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and many more friends come together in the funniest and most incredible adventures created by Warner Bros. since 1950. Rating: Free

Year: 1950

Watch on HBO Max

Oggy and the Silly Cockroaches

Oggy, a lazy blue cat, usually spends his days watching television and eating, but there are 3 cockroaches in his house that disturb his peace every day: Joey, Dee Dee and Marky. They steal Oggy’s food, play all kinds of pranks. The trio loves to complicate life for Oggy and his cousin Jack. A hilarious series that will have you laughing from start to finish. Rating: Free

Year: 1998

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on Netflix

Steven Spielberg presents Pinky and the Brain

The adventures of two lab rats and their far-fetched plans for world domination. Rating: Free

Year: 1995

Watch on HBO Max

The pink Panther

- Advertisement - She is charming, colorful, comical and charming. She is an Academy Award® winner (and her unforgettable theme song is by another Academy Award® winner, Henry Mancini). Of course, our intrepid inspector also accompanies him. Rating: Free

Year: 1970

Watch on Prime Video

catdog

Unique of their kind, CatDog always find a way to help each other, but really, it’s because they have no other option left. These two opposite personalities in the same body are the guarantee of fun adventures. Rating: Free

Year: 1998

Watch on Prime Video

Extras

Unfortunately, not all titles that marked the childhood of the TechSmart team are available on the main streaming platforms, so they will be added to our list today. Rambo (1986) RoboCop (1988) Shinzo (2000) Silver Hawks (1986) SWAT Kats (1993) Mars Squadron (1993) Dragon’s Cave (1985) Knights of the Zodiac (1986) Fire Horse (1986) The Wonderful World of Bobby (1990) Thank you to the entire team at TechSmart who contributed with suggestions for this story!