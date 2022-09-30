HomeTech GiantsAppleTudoTV: Top 10 Cartoons to Go Back to Childhood on Netflix, HBO...

TudoTV: Top 10 Cartoons to Go Back to Childhood on Netflix, HBO Max, and More

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
September is already ending and October is a very special month: in it we have Children’s Day! So how about going back to childhood with netflix, HBO Max and many other streaming platforms? This journey straight out of the “time tunnel” is possible with our special tudotv list.

Also, let’s not forget our previous lists of the best films about space exploration, Emmy award-winning series 2022 and a special issue on politics for you to get informed and understand more about this world before Election 2022.

It is worth remembering that some of the aforementioned series are available on Prime Video, which is part of the Amazon Prime package with access to games, series, movies, music, books and much more with just one subscription. Find out more here.

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?
The world’s most adorable and mystery-solving dog, along with Shaggy and the rest of the gang, stars in a spooky and fun collection of classic cartoons starring Scooby-Doo.

  • Indicative rating: Free
  • Year: 1969
  • Watch on HBO Max
Looney Tunes – Bugs Bunny

The Bugs Bunny gang promises to get ready for many adventures in this iconic 1950s Warner Bros. animated series that continues to mark generations to this day.

  • Indicative rating: Free
  • Year: 1950
  • Watch on HBO Max
the Jetsons

Do you already know George Jetson and his family? With his wife, Jane, and children Elroy and Judy, he lives in an automated, modern future.

  • Indicative rating: Free
  • Year: 1962
  • Watch on HBO Max
the mad race
In an endless and immersive race, the world’s craziest drivers compete for first place and the title of “World’s Craziest Driver”.

  • Indicative rating: Free
  • Year: 1968
  • Watch on HBO Max
Thundercats

The adventures of a group of feline humanoids from the planet Thundera. When the dying planet meets its end, the ThunderCats are forced to abandon their homeland. On their new planet, they must fight Mumm-Ra to defend their home.

  • Indicative rating: Free
  • Year: 1985
  • Watch on HBO Max
Yu-Gi-Oh

Everything changes for young Yugi Muto and his friends Joey, Tristan and Téa when their lives revolve around a fantastic card game.

  • Indicative rating: Free
  • Year: 2005
  • watch on Netflix
Sonic X
A mission goes wrong and leads Sonic the Hedgehog, his friends, Dr. Eggman and the Chaos Emeralds to another dimension: Earth.

  • Indicative rating: Free
  • Year: 2003
  • watch on Netflix
  • Watch on Prime Video
Pokemon Indigo League

Explore the world of Pokémon with Ash and his partner Pikachu in pursuit of the boy’s dream of being a Pokémon master.

  • Indicative rating: Free
  • Year: 2000
  • watch on Netflix
Dragon Ball

Goku and Bulma aren’t the only ones looking for the Dragon Balls. During a dawn search, Goku comes across Emperor Pilaf’s henchmen.

  • Indicative rating: Free
  • Year: 1989
  • Watch on Globoplay
Digimon

Seven children at a summer camp are transported to a strange land known as Digimundo. There, each of them becomes a partner of a Digimon, a digital being.

  • Indicative rating: Free
  • Year: 2000
  • Watch on Globoplay

Which cartoon would you add to this list?

