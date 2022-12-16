TudoTV special: top 15 favorite movies by the TudoCelular team

Last week you got to know the TechSmart team’s favorite series and now, as we’re talking about movies, let’s get to know our team’s favorite features. Plus, be sure to check out all of the new releases on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus this week.

Daniel Tavares: The Imitation Game

Film about Alan Turing, the mathematical genius who helped to decipher the codes used by the Nazis during World War II. Rating: +12

Year: 2014

Watch on HBO Max

Daniel Justino: Rio

When Blu, a domesticated macaw who lives in a small town in Minnesota, meets the independent Jewel, he begins an adventure towards Rio de Janeiro with the partner of his dreams. Rating: Free

Year: 2011

Watch on Disney Plus

Everson Bicudo: The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King

The final battle for Middle-earth begins. Guided by Gollum, Frodo and Sam continue their perilous quest towards Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring. Rating: +12

Year: 2003

Watch on HBO Max

Fernando Meliani: Friday the 13th – The Final Chapter

After being reborn in a hospital morgue, the hockey-masked killer directs his vengeful efforts at the Jarvis family and a previously careless group of teenagers. Rating: +14

Year: 1984

Watch on Prime Video

Francisco and Landerson Lineker: The Matrix

What we see: Our day to day is real. – What is real: The world is a fake, built by one of the most powerful machines with artificial intelligence to control us. Rating: +14

Year: 1999

Watch on HBO Max

Guilherme Souza: The Lion King

Embark on the extraordinary adventure of Simba reaching puberty, a young lion who can’t wait to be king and seeks his destiny in the great “cycle of life”. Rating: Free

Year: 1994

Watch on Disney Plus

Henrique Artuni: 2001 – A Space Odyssey

2001: A Space Odyssey is a countdown to the future, the map to humanity’s destiny, a quest into infinity. Rating: Free

Year: 1968

Watch on Prime Video

Jefferson: Conjuring

The Conjuring tells the horrifying true story of Ed and Lorraine Warren who are called upon to help a family terrorized by an evil presence in a remote country home. Rating: +14

Year: 2013

Watch on HBO Max

Leonardo: The Adventurers of the Forbidden Quarter

A macho truck driver is drawn into an unknown underworld after his friend’s fiancée is kidnapped in Chinatown. Rating: +14

Year: 1985

Watch on StarPlus

Lucas: 007 – Operation Skyfall

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, and his loyalty to MI6 leader M (Judi Dench) is tested when his past comes back to terrorize her. 007 must locate and destroy the threat, even if the cost is personal. Javier Bardem and Ralph Fiennes also appear in the film. Rating: +14

Year: 2012

Watch on Prime Video

Marcus: The Silence of the Lambs

Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins star in this devilish thriller that has become a modern classic and took home five Academy Awards in 1992, including Best Actress (Foster), Best Actor (Hopkins), Best Director (Jonathan Demme) and Best Picture. Rating: +16

Year: 1991

Watch on Prime Video

Phillip: Parasite

Ki-Woo starts teaching at a rich girl’s house. The boy and his family then set up a plan for everyone to get a job at the mansion. Everything goes well until a series of unforeseen events begins. Rating: +16

Year: 2019

Watch on Globoplay

Rafael BarbosaDirty Dancing

“Baby” Houseman, 17, spends the summer with his family at a resort. During her stay, Baby meets Johnny Castle, the local dance instructor. Even though her family forbids her to see him, Baby is in love and ready to dance. Rating: +14

Year: 1987

Watch on StarPlus

Rodrigo: Pulp Fiction: Time of Violence

Writer-director Quentin Tarantino joins a cast of iconic characters in PULP FICTION, an entertaining and violent story. John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and Bruce Willis star in this pop culture phenomenon. Rating: +18

Year: 1995

Watch on Prime Video

Wesley Moraes: Ben-Hur

A member of the Jewish nobility living in Jerusalem, Judah Ben-Hur (Charlton Heston) lives a religious life and peacefully opposes Rome’s tyrannical occupation of Judea. Rating: +12

Year: 1959

Watch on HBO Max