TudoTV special: top 15 favorite movies by the TudoCelular team

Last week you got to know the TechSmart team’s favorite series and now, as we’re talking about movies, let’s get to know our team’s favorite features. Plus, be sure to check out all of the new releases on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus this week.
Film about Alan Turing, the mathematical genius who helped to decipher the codes used by the Nazis during World War II.
- Rating: +12
- Year: 2014
- Watch on HBO Max
When Blu, a domesticated macaw who lives in a small town in Minnesota, meets the independent Jewel, he begins an adventure towards Rio de Janeiro with the partner of his dreams.
- Rating: Free
- Year: 2011
- Watch on Disney Plus
The final battle for Middle-earth begins. Guided by Gollum, Frodo and Sam continue their perilous quest towards Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring.
- Rating: +12
- Year: 2003
- Watch on HBO Max
After being reborn in a hospital morgue, the hockey-masked killer directs his vengeful efforts at the Jarvis family and a previously careless group of teenagers.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 1984
- Watch on Prime Video
What we see: Our day to day is real. – What is real: The world is a fake, built by one of the most powerful machines with artificial intelligence to control us.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 1999
- Watch on HBO Max
Embark on the extraordinary adventure of Simba reaching puberty, a young lion who can’t wait to be king and seeks his destiny in the great “cycle of life”.
- Rating: Free
- Year: 1994
- Watch on Disney Plus
2001: A Space Odyssey is a countdown to the future, the map to humanity’s destiny, a quest into infinity.
- Rating: Free
- Year: 1968
- Watch on Prime Video
The Conjuring tells the horrifying true story of Ed and Lorraine Warren who are called upon to help a family terrorized by an evil presence in a remote country home.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 2013
- Watch on HBO Max
A macho truck driver is drawn into an unknown underworld after his friend’s fiancée is kidnapped in Chinatown.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 1985
- Watch on StarPlus
Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, and his loyalty to MI6 leader M (Judi Dench) is tested when his past comes back to terrorize her. 007 must locate and destroy the threat, even if the cost is personal. Javier Bardem and Ralph Fiennes also appear in the film.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 2012
- Watch on Prime Video
Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins star in this devilish thriller that has become a modern classic and took home five Academy Awards in 1992, including Best Actress (Foster), Best Actor (Hopkins), Best Director (Jonathan Demme) and Best Picture.
- Rating: +16
- Year: 1991
- Watch on Prime Video
Ki-Woo starts teaching at a rich girl’s house. The boy and his family then set up a plan for everyone to get a job at the mansion. Everything goes well until a series of unforeseen events begins.
- Rating: +16
- Year: 2019
- Watch on Globoplay
“Baby” Houseman, 17, spends the summer with his family at a resort. During her stay, Baby meets Johnny Castle, the local dance instructor. Even though her family forbids her to see him, Baby is in love and ready to dance.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 1987
- Watch on StarPlus
Writer-director Quentin Tarantino joins a cast of iconic characters in PULP FICTION, an entertaining and violent story. John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and Bruce Willis star in this pop culture phenomenon.
- Rating: +18
- Year: 1995
- Watch on Prime Video
A member of the Jewish nobility living in Jerusalem, Judah Ben-Hur (Charlton Heston) lives a religious life and peacefully opposes Rome’s tyrannical occupation of Judea.
- Rating: +12
- Year: 1959
- Watch on HBO Max
Several of the titles listed here are available with an Amazon Prime subscription through Prime Video. With it, you have access to various content such as games, books, music, series, movies and much more with just one monthly payment. Learn more about this offer here.