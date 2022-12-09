TudoTV: see which are the favorite series of the TudoCelular team

The TechSmart team has already revealed which are their favorite cartoons and now you will find out which are our team’s most loved series. Get ready, because we have several big names that you can take advantage of right now on different platforms like Prime Video, Netflix and more.
Other TudoTV special lists also include the best series to watch during the 2022 World Cup, the best titles to watch after playing Cyberpunk 2077 and even the Grammy-winning series this year.
The Doctor. Gregory House is not on good terms with his patients and would not even talk to them if he could. Dealing with his own constant physical pain, he uses a cane which emphasizes his sour and brutally honest attitude. However, his unconventional thinking and impeccable instincts earn him great respect.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 2005
- Watch on Prime Video
- Watch on HBO Max
“How I Met Your Mother” is a comedy about Ted’s love life. It all started when his best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he’s going to ask his longtime girlfriend, Lily (a kindergarten teacher), to marry him. At that moment, Ted realizes that he must act if he really hopes to find true love.
- Rating: +12
- Year: 2006
- Watch on Prime Video
- Watch on HBO Max
With a lot of love in their hearts and a touch of metal, the heroes fight to save Hawkins and the world.
- Rating: +16
- Year: 2022
- Watch on Netflix
Macarena is devastated to be sentenced to seven years in prison for tax crimes and tries to hide this fact from her parents.
- Rating: +18
- Year: 2020
- Watch on Netflix
Four families begin a desperate search for answers when a child goes missing and a complex mystery spanning three generations begins to unravel.
- Rating: +16
- Year: 2020
- Watch on Netflix
After a robbery in the luxurious city of Piltover, orphaned sisters Vi and Powder get into trouble in the underground streets of Zaun.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 2021
- Watch on Netflix
FBI agent Dale Cooper travels to the small town of Twin Peaks to investigate the murder of young Laura Palmer, and discovers a world where appearances can be deceiving.
- Rating: +18
- Year: 2022
- Watch on Paramount Plus
An anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.
- Rating: +18
- Year: 2022
- Watch on Star Plus
A man known as The Professor recruits a young burglar and seven other criminals for a grand heist. The target is the Mint of Spain.
- Rating: +16
- Year: 2021
- Watch on Netflix
Upon learning that he has cancer, a teacher starts to manufacture methamphetamine for the family’s future, changing everyone’s destiny.
- Rating: +16
- Year: 2013
- Watch on Netflix
In the tradition of character drama intertwined with the supernatural, a new kind of thrilling journey takes viewers on a journey into the dark world of the unexplained in “Supernatural.”
- Rating: +16
- Year: 2006
- Watch on Prime Video
- Watch on HBO Max
Before the Silence of the Lambs, before the Red Dragon, Hannibal Lecter was a brilliant FBI psychiatrist.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 2013
- Watch on Prime Video
In the first season of The Office, Dunder Mifflin regional manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell) leads the documentary crew and staff on a journey through inappropriate behavior, well-meaning but misguided comments, and countless poor management techniques. .
- Rating: +12
- Year: 2005
- Watch on Prime Video
- Watch on HBO Max
- Watch on Star Plus
The adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson arrive in 21st century London.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 2010
- Watch on Prime Video
Mike Ross is a law school dropout who, brilliant as he is, lands an interview with the respected Harvey Specter, one of Manhattan’s best lawyers. When he sees the boy’s innate talent and photographic memory, Harvey hires him, and together they form an unstoppable duo.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 2019
- Watch on Netflix
With never-before-seen footage, the ambitious documentary captures the natural beauty of our planet and shows how climate change impacts all living creatures.
- Rating: Free
- Year: 2019
- Watch on Netflix
Remember that several series on this list can be watched with an Amazon Prime subscription on Prime Video, which also gives access to music with Prime Music, games via Prime Gaming, shipping and exclusive offers on Amazon.com and much more. Learn more about this offer here.
Which series would you add to this list? Tell in the comments.