TudoTV: see which are the favorite series of the TudoCelular team

The TechSmart team has already revealed which are their favorite cartoons and now you will find out which are our team’s most loved series. Get ready, because we have several big names that you can take advantage of right now on different platforms like Prime Video, Netflix and more.

Daniel Justino – House, MD.

The Doctor. Gregory House is not on good terms with his patients and would not even talk to them if he could. Dealing with his own constant physical pain, he uses a cane which emphasizes his sour and brutally honest attitude. However, his unconventional thinking and impeccable instincts earn him great respect. Rating: +14

Year: 2005

Daniel Tavares – How I Met Your Mother

"How I Met Your Mother" is a comedy about Ted's love life. It all started when his best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he's going to ask his longtime girlfriend, Lily (a kindergarten teacher), to marry him. At that moment, Ted realizes that he must act if he really hopes to find true love. Rating: +12

Year: 2006

Everson Bicudo – Stranger Things

With a lot of love in their hearts and a touch of metal, the heroes fight to save Hawkins and the world. Rating: +16

Year: 2022

Fernando Meliani – Vis a Vis

Macarena is devastated to be sentenced to seven years in prison for tax crimes and tries to hide this fact from her parents. Rating: +18

Year: 2020

Francis – Dark

Four families begin a desperate search for answers when a child goes missing and a complex mystery spanning three generations begins to unravel. Rating: +16

Year: 2020

Guilherme Souza – Arcane

After a robbery in the luxurious city of Piltover, orphaned sisters Vi and Powder get into trouble in the underground streets of Zaun. Rating: +14

Year: 2021

Henrique Artuni – Twin Peaks

FBI agent Dale Cooper travels to the small town of Twin Peaks to investigate the murder of young Laura Palmer, and discovers a world where appearances can be deceiving. Rating: +18

Year: 2022

Jefferson Belisario – American Horror Story

An anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Rating: +18

Year: 2022

Landerson Lineker – La Casa de Papel

A man known as The Professor recruits a young burglar and seven other criminals for a grand heist. The target is the Mint of Spain. Rating: +16

Year: 2021

Leonardo Nazareth – Breaking Bad

Upon learning that he has cancer, a teacher starts to manufacture methamphetamine for the family’s future, changing everyone’s destiny. Rating: +16

Year: 2013

Luke – Supernatural

In the tradition of character drama intertwined with the supernatural, a new kind of thrilling journey takes viewers on a journey into the dark world of the unexplained in “Supernatural.” Rating: +16

Year: 2006

Marcus Vinicius – Hannibal

Before the Silence of the Lambs, before the Red Dragon, Hannibal Lecter was a brilliant FBI psychiatrist. Rating: +14

Year: 2013

Philippe – The Office

In the first season of The Office, Dunder Mifflin regional manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell) leads the documentary crew and staff on a journey through inappropriate behavior, well-meaning but misguided comments, and countless poor management techniques. . Rating: +12

Year: 2005

Rafael Barbosa – Sherlock

The adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson arrive in 21st century London. Rating: +14

Year: 2010

Rodrigo S. Silva – Suits

Mike Ross is a law school dropout who, brilliant as he is, lands an interview with the respected Harvey Specter, one of Manhattan’s best lawyers. When he sees the boy’s innate talent and photographic memory, Harvey hires him, and together they form an unstoppable duo. Rating: +14

Year: 2019

Wesley Moraes – Our Planet

With never-before-seen footage, the ambitious documentary captures the natural beauty of our planet and shows how climate change impacts all living creatures. Rating: Free

Year: 2019

