HomeTech GiantsAppleTudoTV: see which are the favorite series of the TudoCelular team

TudoTV: see which are the favorite series of the TudoCelular team

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
TudoTV: see which are the favorite series of the TudoCelular team
- Advertisement -

The TechSmart team has already revealed which are their favorite cartoons and now you will find out which are our team’s most loved series. Get ready, because we have several big names that you can take advantage of right now on different platforms like Prime Video, Netflix and more.

Other TudoTV special lists also include the best series to watch during the 2022 World Cup, the best titles to watch after playing Cyberpunk 2077 and even the Grammy-winning series this year.

Daniel Justino – House, MD.

The Doctor. Gregory House is not on good terms with his patients and would not even talk to them if he could. Dealing with his own constant physical pain, he uses a cane which emphasizes his sour and brutally honest attitude. However, his unconventional thinking and impeccable instincts earn him great respect.

  • Rating: +14
  • Year: 2005
  • Watch on Prime Video
  • Watch on HBO Max
Daniel Tavares – How I Met Your Mother
- Advertisement -

“How I Met Your Mother” is a comedy about Ted’s love life. It all started when his best friend, Marshall, drops the bombshell that he’s going to ask his longtime girlfriend, Lily (a kindergarten teacher), to marry him. At that moment, Ted realizes that he must act if he really hopes to find true love.

  • Rating: +12
  • Year: 2006
  • Watch on Prime Video
  • Watch on HBO Max
Everson Bicudo – Stranger Things

With a lot of love in their hearts and a touch of metal, the heroes fight to save Hawkins and the world.

  • Rating: +16
  • Year: 2022
  • Watch on Netflix
Fernando Meliani – Vis a Vis

Macarena is devastated to be sentenced to seven years in prison for tax crimes and tries to hide this fact from her parents.

  • Rating: +18
  • Year: 2020
  • Watch on Netflix
Francis – Dark

Four families begin a desperate search for answers when a child goes missing and a complex mystery spanning three generations begins to unravel.

  • Rating: +16
  • Year: 2020
  • Watch on Netflix
Guilherme Souza – Arcane
- Advertisement -

After a robbery in the luxurious city of Piltover, orphaned sisters Vi and Powder get into trouble in the underground streets of Zaun.

  • Rating: +14
  • Year: 2021
  • Watch on Netflix
Henrique Artuni – Twin Peaks

FBI agent Dale Cooper travels to the small town of Twin Peaks to investigate the murder of young Laura Palmer, and discovers a world where appearances can be deceiving.

  • Rating: +18
  • Year: 2022
  • Watch on Paramount Plus
Jefferson Belisario – American Horror Story

An anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

  • Rating: +18
  • Year: 2022
  • Watch on Star Plus
Landerson Lineker – La Casa de Papel
- Advertisement -

A man known as The Professor recruits a young burglar and seven other criminals for a grand heist. The target is the Mint of Spain.

  • Rating: +16
  • Year: 2021
  • Watch on Netflix
Leonardo Nazareth – Breaking Bad

Upon learning that he has cancer, a teacher starts to manufacture methamphetamine for the family’s future, changing everyone’s destiny.

  • Rating: +16
  • Year: 2013
  • Watch on Netflix
Luke – Supernatural

In the tradition of character drama intertwined with the supernatural, a new kind of thrilling journey takes viewers on a journey into the dark world of the unexplained in “Supernatural.”

  • Rating: +16
  • Year: 2006
  • Watch on Prime Video
  • Watch on HBO Max
Marcus Vinicius – Hannibal

Before the Silence of the Lambs, before the Red Dragon, Hannibal Lecter was a brilliant FBI psychiatrist.

  • Rating: +14
  • Year: 2013
  • Watch on Prime Video
Philippe – The Office

In the first season of The Office, Dunder Mifflin regional manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell) leads the documentary crew and staff on a journey through inappropriate behavior, well-meaning but misguided comments, and countless poor management techniques. .

  • Rating: +12
  • Year: 2005
  • Watch on Prime Video
  • Watch on HBO Max
  • Watch on Star Plus
Rafael Barbosa – Sherlock

The adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson arrive in 21st century London.

  • Rating: +14
  • Year: 2010
  • Watch on Prime Video
Rodrigo S. Silva – Suits

Mike Ross is a law school dropout who, brilliant as he is, lands an interview with the respected Harvey Specter, one of Manhattan’s best lawyers. When he sees the boy’s innate talent and photographic memory, Harvey hires him, and together they form an unstoppable duo.

  • Rating: +14
  • Year: 2019
  • Watch on Netflix
Wesley Moraes – Our Planet

With never-before-seen footage, the ambitious documentary captures the natural beauty of our planet and shows how climate change impacts all living creatures.

  • Rating: Free
  • Year: 2019
  • Watch on Netflix

Remember that several series on this list can be watched with an Amazon Prime subscription on Prime Video, which also gives access to music with Prime Music, games via Prime Gaming, shipping and exclusive offers on Amazon.com and much more. Learn more about this offer here.

Which series would you add to this list? Tell in the comments.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [09/12/2022]

The week is already ending, but December has just begun and we already have...
Smart Gadgets

McLaren launches its own electric scooter, it is foldable and has an F1 soul

A surprise has been the last announcement that the company has made McLaren....

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.