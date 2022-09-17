TudoTV and Emmy 2022: see where to watch the award-winning series this year

One of the biggest s in the world of was held this week: the Emmy 2022. So, this is an incredible opportunity to add the winners to your list to on the main streaming platforms and you can easily do that with our special edition from with all the 2022 Emmy winners.

In addition, let’s not forget that several platforms, such as Prime Video, also have unmissable series that you can check out here. On the other hand, if you prefer movies, be sure to check out our selection of Oscar-nominated 2022 movies that are on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus. And let’s not forget that with Amazon Prime you can watch series on Prime Video, listen to music on Prime Music, win games, ebooks and more with just one subscription that costs just a fraction of its main competitors. Learn more about Amazon Prime here.





dopesick

- Advertisement - “Dopesick” examines how one company unleashed the worst drug epidemic in American history and takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s fight against opioid addiction. Defying all odds, the heroes will emerge on an intense and thrilling journey to take down the dastardly corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies. Won in: Michael Keaton – Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie

Indicative rating: +16

Watch on StarPlus

The Dropout

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Disappointment. From Executive Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How the world’s youngest billionaire lost everything in the blink of an eye? How companies use bug bounty hunting to increase security and attract young professionals Away from standard security checks towards crowdsourced cybersecurity: With bug bounty hunting, ethical hackers efficiently identify weak points for companies. Many young IT experts turn to this area – also to be able to learn more. Companies can benefit from this – twice over. Won in: Amanda Seyfried – Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie

Indicative rating: +14

Watch on StarPlus

Abbott Elementary

A workplace comedy that follows a group of dedicated and passionate teachers and a slightly deaf principal navigating Philadelphia’s public school system. Despite all the difficulties, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and while these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and under-resourced, they love what they do, even if they don’t love the school district’s attitude toward to children’s education. Won in: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Quinta Brunson – Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series (Pilot Episode)

Indicative rating: +12

Watch on StarPlus





Tico and Teco: Defenders of the Law

Tico and Teco are living between animations and humans in present-day Los Angeles, but their lives are very different now. It’s been decades since their hit series was canceled, and the old friends went their separate ways. So when a former cast member mysteriously disappears, they must assume their Defenders of the Law personas to save their friend. Won in: Best TV Movie - Advertisement - Indicative rating: Free

Watch on Disney Plus





ozark

Your partner betrayed a very dangerous client. Now, Marty needs a radical plan to save his life and that of his family. Won in: Julia Garner – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Indicative rating: +14

watch on Netflix

Arcane

After a robbery in the luxurious city of Piltover, orphaned sisters Vi and Powder find themselves in trouble in the underground streets of Zaun. Won in: best animation

Indicative rating: +14

watch on Netflix

round 6

- Advertisement - Hundreds of bankrupt players accept a strange invitation to a survival game. A million-dollar prize awaits, but the stakes are higher than they can imagine. Won in: Lee Jung-jae – Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series Hwang Dong-hyuk – Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series (Red Light, Green Light episode)

Indicative rating: +14

watch on Netflix





Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Music icon Lizzo is looking for her next BIG GRRRL dancers. Thirteen hopefuls arrive in Hollywood to give it their all for the chance to take center stage at the Bonnaroo music festival. The stakes are high for the hopeful dancers and for Lizzo herself, as this will be her first performance in two years in a stadium in front of a crowd. Won in: Best Competition Program

Indicative rating: +16

Watch on Prime Video





Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

In just 30 minutes, comedian John Oliver covers the week’s news, politics and current events. Won in: best talk show

Indicative rating: +16

Watch on HBO Max

hacks

HACKS explores a shadowy mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary comedian from Las Vegas, and a 25-year-old outcast (Hannah Einbinder). Won in: Jean Smart – Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Indicative rating: +14

Watch on HBO Max

euphoria

A group of teenagers experience the ups and downs of love and friendship in a world of social media, sex, drugs and violence. Won in: Zendaya – Best Actress in a Drama Series

Indicative rating: +18

Watch on HBO Max

Succession

A scathing and entertaining HBO drama that explores politics, money and power through the eyes of a dysfunctional family. iOS 16: Google Announces New Chrome and Gmail Widgets for iPhone Lock Screen Won in: Best Drama Series Jesse Armstrong – Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series (episode All The Bells Say) Matthew Macfadyen – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Indicative rating: +16

Watch on HBO Max

The White Lotus

As the White Lotus welcomes its newest guests, tensions quickly arise between the hotel’s staff and volatile travelers. Won in: Best Miniseries or Anthology Mike White – Best Direction in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie Mike White – Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie Murray Bartlett – Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie Jennifer Coolidge – Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie

Indicative rating: +16

Watch on HBO Max





Ted Lasso