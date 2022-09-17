TudoTV and Emmy 2022: see where to watch the award-winning series this year

One of the biggest awards in the world of series was held this week: the Emmy 2022. So, this is an incredible opportunity to add the winners to your list to watch on the main streaming platforms and you can easily do that with our special edition from tudotv with all the 2022 Emmy winners.
“Dopesick” examines how one company unleashed the worst drug epidemic in American history and takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s fight against opioid addiction. Defying all odds, the heroes will emerge on an intense and thrilling journey to take down the dastardly corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies.
- Won in:
- Michael Keaton – Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie
- Indicative rating: +16
- Watch on StarPlus
Money. Romance. Tragedy. Disappointment. From Executive Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How the world’s youngest billionaire lost everything in the blink of an eye?
- Won in:
- Amanda Seyfried – Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie
- Indicative rating: +14
- Watch on StarPlus
A workplace comedy that follows a group of dedicated and passionate teachers and a slightly deaf principal navigating Philadelphia’s public school system. Despite all the difficulties, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and while these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and under-resourced, they love what they do, even if they don’t love the school district’s attitude toward to children’s education.
- Won in:
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson – Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series (Pilot Episode)
- Indicative rating: +12
- Watch on StarPlus
Tico and Teco are living between animations and humans in present-day Los Angeles, but their lives are very different now. It’s been decades since their hit series was canceled, and the old friends went their separate ways. So when a former cast member mysteriously disappears, they must assume their Defenders of the Law personas to save their friend.
- Won in:
- Best TV Movie
Indicative rating: Free
- Watch on Disney Plus
Your partner betrayed a very dangerous client. Now, Marty needs a radical plan to save his life and that of his family.
- Won in:
- Julia Garner – Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Indicative rating: +14
- watch on Netflix
After a robbery in the luxurious city of Piltover, orphaned sisters Vi and Powder find themselves in trouble in the underground streets of Zaun.
- Won in:
- best animation
- Indicative rating: +14
- watch on Netflix
Hundreds of bankrupt players accept a strange invitation to a survival game. A million-dollar prize awaits, but the stakes are higher than they can imagine.
- Won in:
- Lee Jung-jae – Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
- Hwang Dong-hyuk – Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series (Red Light, Green Light episode)
- Indicative rating: +14
- watch on Netflix
Music icon Lizzo is looking for her next BIG GRRRL dancers. Thirteen hopefuls arrive in Hollywood to give it their all for the chance to take center stage at the Bonnaroo music festival. The stakes are high for the hopeful dancers and for Lizzo herself, as this will be her first performance in two years in a stadium in front of a crowd.
- Won in:
- Best Competition Program
- Indicative rating: +16
- Watch on Prime Video
In just 30 minutes, comedian John Oliver covers the week’s news, politics and current events.
- Won in:
- best talk show
- Indicative rating: +16
- Watch on HBO Max
HACKS explores a shadowy mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary comedian from Las Vegas, and a 25-year-old outcast (Hannah Einbinder).
- Won in:
- Jean Smart – Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Indicative rating: +14
- Watch on HBO Max
A group of teenagers experience the ups and downs of love and friendship in a world of social media, sex, drugs and violence.
- Won in:
- Zendaya – Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Indicative rating: +18
- Watch on HBO Max
A scathing and entertaining HBO drama that explores politics, money and power through the eyes of a dysfunctional family.
- Won in:
- Best Drama Series
- Jesse Armstrong – Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series (episode All The Bells Say)
- Matthew Macfadyen – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Indicative rating: +16
- Watch on HBO Max
As the White Lotus welcomes its newest guests, tensions quickly arise between the hotel’s staff and volatile travelers.
- Won in:
- Best Miniseries or Anthology
- Mike White – Best Direction in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie
- Mike White – Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie
- Murray Bartlett – Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie
- Jennifer Coolidge – Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology or TV Movie
- Indicative rating: +16
- Watch on HBO Max
Golden Globe® winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach who moves to England to coach a football team despite a lack of experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for in optimism, strength and… cookies.
- Won in:
- Best Comedy Series
- MJ Delaney – Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series (episode No Weddings And A Funeral)
- Jason Sudeikis – Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
- Brett Goldstein – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Indicative rating: +16
- Watch on Apple TV Plus