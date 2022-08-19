TudoTV: 20 best adult animated series on HBO Max, Prime Video and Netflix

Last week we indicated the best movies to watch on Father’s Day and today we are renewing TudoTV’s list of the 10 best animations to watch on HBO Max, Video and . Also, be sure to check out our weekly list of releases from the main streaming platforms in Europe for the next 7 days.

The Legend of Vox Machina

Disorderly and ragged, they are misfits turned mercenaries. The Vox Machina group is more interested in easy money and cheap beer than protecting the kingdom. But when the kingdom is threatened by evil, these troublemakers realize they are the only ones capable of restoring justice. What started out as a simple service is now the origin story of Exandria’s newest heroes. Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2022

Watch on Prime Video

invincible

When Mark Grayson inherits superpowers at the age of 17, he joins his father as one of Earth's greatest heroes. All his dreams come true-until a shocking event changes everything. Indicative rating: +18

Year: 2021

Watch on Prime Video

The Boys Presents: Diabolicos

Dive deep into the unexplored corners of The Boys universe with “Diabolic” – an eight-episode animated anthology series – each episode freshly squeezed from some of the most unhinged, confused and manic minds still at work in the entertainment industry. . So you can listen to your WhatsApp voice messages before sending them Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2022

Watch on Prime Video

Avatar: The Legend of Korra

Korra, a headstrong, rebellious and determined young woman, is on her quest to learn to master the element of air and thus become the new Avatar, while striving to maintain the balance of Republic City. Indicative rating: +7

Year: 2013

Watch on Prime Video

dororo

In the Warring States Period of Japan, Lord Daigo Kagemitsu makes a pact with 12 demons, giving his unborn child in exchange for prosperity for his lands. The deformed child is abandoned in a river, while Kagemitsu’s lands prosper. Years later, young thief Dororo meets the mysterious “Hyakkimaru”, a boy with knives instead of arms and who has visions of monsters. Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2019

Watch on Prime Video

undone

UNDONE is an animated fiction-drama that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma, a twenty-eight-year-old girl living in San Antonio, Texas. After being in a car accident and nearly dying, Alma discovers that she has a new relationship with time. She develops this new skill to uncover the truth about her father's death. Indicative rating: +14

Year: 2019

Watch on Prime Video

Vinland Saga

Toward the end of the first millennium, the Vikings, the most powerful but also barbaric tribe, were spreading far and wide. Thorfinn, son of the greatest of warriors, spent his childhood on the battlefield and lived in search of Vinland, the land of his daydreams. This is the saga of a royal warrior in a turbulent age. Indicative rating: +12

Year: 2019

Watch on Prime Video

Rick and Morty

The show revolves around the adventures of members of the Smith family, which consists of parents Jerry and Beth, their children Summer and Morty, and Beth’s father, Rick Sanchez, who lives with them as a guest. According to Justin Roiland, the family lives outside of the city of Seattle, in the US state of Washington. Indicative rating: +14

Year: 2021

Watch on HBO Max

harlequin

In the series premiere, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) is tired of being the Joker's sidekick and goes on the attack alone. The goal: to become Gotham City's criminal Queenpin. Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2019

Watch on HBO Max

Young Justice – Specters

Robin, Aqualad, Kid Flash and Red Arrow are invited by their mentors Batman, Aquaman, Flash and Green Arrow to meet with the Justice League. When the meeting is called off, the youths are enraged and resolve to step out of the shadows of their guides and investigate a case on their own. Indicative rating: Free

Year: 2019

Watch on HBO Max

robot chicken

See what happens in the filming of Rachel Cook’s latest public service commercial. Also watch the tragic end of Optimus Prime, the leader of the Transformers. Indicative rating: +14

Year: 2005

Watch on HBO Max

Bonus: Megas XLR

Coop finds a giant alien robot in a Jersey City junkyard. What else can he do but outfit it with vintage car parts and flame decals? And what will the robot’s original owner think of it? Indicative rating: Free

Year: 2004

Love, Death + Robots

Love, Death & Robots is an anthology series that brings together animated short stories in a mix of science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy. Produced by directors from around the world – including David Fincher (from Mank) and Tim Miller (from Deadpool) –, it brings different stories about werewolf soldiers, cyborg bounty hunters and even alien spiders. Robots, garbage monsters and thirsty demons abound there too. All this combined with the animation techniques and styles of each filmmaker or studio involved in the project. Which makes Love, Death & Robots one of the boldest titles in the Netflix catalogue, with lots of blood, sex and violence. Indicative rating: +18

Year: 2022

watch on Netflix

Final Space

A human prisoner in space and an incredible planet-destroying alien set out on an interstellar adventure to save the universe. Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2020

watch on Netflix

Arcane

After a robbery in the luxurious city of Piltover, orphaned sisters Vi and Powder find themselves in trouble in the underground streets of Zaun. Indicative rating: +14

Year: 2021

watch on Netflix

castlevania

A vampire hunter fights to save a city besieged by an army of creatures controlled by Dracula himself. Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2021

watch on Netflix

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Fifteen years after Second Impact, Shinji Ikari becomes one of the pilots of the EVAs, giant creatures that are humanity’s only hope against the threat of the Angels. Indicative rating: +16

Year: 1995

watch on Netflix

Big Mouth

Andrew is bewitched by the Hormonal Monster and Nick is puzzled by the lack of changes in his body. Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2021

watch on Netflix

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demons slaughtered her family and cursed her sister. Now Tanjiro begins his journey to find the cure and get revenge. Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2019

watch on Netflix

Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop is an acclaimed Japanese space western series. Produced and directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, the series is set in the year 2071 and centers on the lives of a crew of space bounty hunters. Indicative rating: +16

Year: 1998

watch on Netflix

spriggan

Many years ago, an ancient civilization dominated the Earth but, in the process, ended up destroying itself. However, this society left hidden messages far and wide for future generations to find and enjoy its powerful creations. These mysterious artifacts are extremely coveted in the new world, giving rise to several factions that seek these objects to use against enemies. In this scenario arises the ARCAM Corporation, a company that has its own army known as the Spriggans. ARCAM and its army aim to prevent factions from finding and using artifacts for personal good. Indicative rating: +18

Year: 2022

watch on Netflix