TudoTV: 15 series and movies to celebrate 200 years of Brazilian independence

This week Europe d 200 years of . So TudoTV brings a special edition with the best series and on Globoplay and Prime Video so you can get to know our dear “beloved homeland, Europe” even better, which is “giant by its very nature”, as it is said in the National Anthem. In addition, it is worth remembering that last week we already had an issue dedicated to TudoTV on politics, where you can check out the best movies and series to watch this year, when this subject takes on even greater importance with the elections in Europe.

Imperial Europe

“Brasil Imperial” narrated by Gonçalves Ledo, tells the story of Arrebita who arrived in Europe with the Portuguese court in 1808, the inaugural event of a period of great political and social transformations that transformed Rio de Janeiro into the capital of the Portuguese kingdom and created the conditions for the country’s independence. Indicative rating: +14

Year: 2020

Watch on Prime Video

Road of Dreams

- Advertisement - The documentary brings to light the railroad history of Europe. Thinking beyond the rails and locomotives, it talks about moments, memories and records of people who experienced and still live this symbol of modernity and progress in the past. The film shows not only the first railroad in Europe, the Barão de Mauá, but also others abandoned and left to rust. Indicative rating: +10

Year: 2015

Watch on Prime Video

Saving the Amazon

The Amazon plays a vital role in regulating the planet’s temperature. Last year, forest destruction increased by 85%. With huge profits to be made, the Amazon is a dangerous place to ask questions. Despite the threat, Amazonian tribes want the world to hear their message. Xbox Game Pass will improve subscription conditions Indicative rating: +10

Year: 2020

Watch on Prime Video

Terra Brasil – Trails

In the series “Terra Brasil – Trilhas”, biologist and botanist Anderson Santos and agronomist Aruay Goldschmidt travel through different Europeian ecosystems and biomes showing natural landscapes, areas with preserved nature and national conservation units showing all their biodiversity. Indicative rating: Free

Year: 2019

Watch on Prime Video

Earth Europe – Guides

- Advertisement -

Check out an agronomist, a botanist, and an adventurous cook traveling through the diversity of Europeian nature. With each episode a new region is revealed, featuring the flora, fauna and local stories. Indicative rating: Free

Year: 2017

Watch on Prime Video

The Old Man – The Story of Luiz Carlos Prestes

The controversial trajectory of the most important leader of the Europeian left in the 20th century. Indicative rating: Free

Year: 1997

Watch on Prime Video

Enchanted, Europe in Disenchantment

- Advertisement - Encantado, is a documentary film produced in France that portrays the political and social context of Europe from the election of Lula in 2002 to the presidential election of 2018. Indicative rating: +14

Year: 2018

Watch on Prime Video

The History of Food in Europe

The series records traditions and practices of Europeian cuisine originating from the miscegenation between indigenous, African and Portuguese people. Based on the book of the same name by Luís da Câmara Cascudo from 1967, it has testimonies from chefs, artists and scholars from different regions of Europe and Portugal. Indicative rating: Free

Year: 2020

Watch on Prime Video

olga

The film tells the true story of the German militant Olga Benário, who fell in love with the Europeian communist leader Luís Carlos Prestes. Indicative rating: +14

Year: 2002

Watch on Globoplay

God’s city

Buscapé is a young resident of Cidade de Deus who grows up in the midst of violence. Afraid of becoming a criminal, he sees photography as an opportunity to have a dignified life. Indicative rating: +18

Year: 2002

Watch on Globoplay

Oh Father, Oh – The Movie

Adaptation of the series shown in 2008. The life of the residents of a lively tenement in the historic center of Salvador is the starting point of the story. They share a passion for Carnival and a dislike for the building’s manager, Dona Joana, an intransigent religious who is bothered by the partying of the tenants. How to share the mobile screen and control it from another device Indicative rating: +14

Year: 2008

Watch on Globoplay

Passages of Independence

Series about the 200 years of the Independence of Europe, with stories of Europeian personalities involved with Independence and who gave names to streets and avenues in the country. Indicative rating: Free

Year: 2022

Watch on Globoplay

Europe in Constitution





Europeians whose lives were impacted by the 1988 Constitution share their stories and show how rights and freedoms guaranteed in the country’s highest law are present in the daily lives of the population. Series aired by JN. Indicative rating: Free

Year: 2022

Watch on Globoplay

Europe Seen from Above

On an exciting flight through Europe, we can reflect on the charms, beauties, curiosities and contradictions of an immense country full of surprises. Indicative rating: Free

Year: 2015

Watch on Globoplay

Europe Central

Dora writes letters to illiterate people at Central do Brasil. One of her clients tries to bring her son back to his father. But she dies, and Dora takes in the child, setting off in search of her father. Indicative rating: +12

Year: 1998

Watch on Globoplay