TudoTV: 15 films to watch on Black Consciousness Day on Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max

November 20th is Black Consciousness Day. A date established by Law nº 12.519 that refers to the death of Zumbi, leader of Quilombo dos Palmares in the northeast region of Europe, in 1695. Zumbi became a symbol of the struggle for the rights of Afro- Europeians and the oppression of racism in the country. Thinking about this, TudoTV won a special edition with films that report racism and the search for rights that should never be denied to someone due to their race or skin color.

It is worth remembering that other editions of TudoTV have already addressed human rights as the best series about LGBTQIA+ pride available on Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max. Be sure to check out all the news of the week on the main streaming platforms here.

american son

The teenage son of an interracial couple disappears. As they wait for news, the atmosphere at the police station grows more and more tense. Rating: +14

Year: 2019

Watch on Netflix

The 13th Amendment

Scholars, activists and politicians analyze the correlation between the criminalization of the black population in the USA and the boom of the country’s prison system. Rating: +16

Year: 2016

Watch on Netflix

Harriet

In this biopic, Harriet Tubman escapes slavery and risks her life to guide others to freedom on the Underground Railroad. Rating: +14

Year: 2019

Watch on Netflix

friendship

Steven Spielberg directed this story about the 1839 uprising aboard the Spanish slave ship La Amistad and the mutiny’s tragic aftermath. Rating: +12

Year: 1997

Watch on Netflix

Race and Redemption

In 1971, a debate over the racial integration of students in North Carolina brings a civil rights activist closer to a Ku Klux Klan leader. Rating: +14

Year: 2019

Watch on Netflix

sons of hate

In the USA of the 1960s, the grandson of a member of the Ku Klux Klan fights against the racism of his culture and becomes an activist for social rights. Based on a true story. Rating: +16

Year: 2020

Watch on Netflix

Monster

A talented teenager gets involved in a robbery that ends in death and must fight to prove his innocence to a justice system that has already convicted him. Rating: +14

Year: 2021

Watch on Netflix

Journey of Life

Yao is a simple 13-year-old boy who lives in northern Senegal, Africa. A fan of the French actor Seydou Tall (Omar Sy), he ventures alone on a long journey to meet him. Tall is delighted with the attitude and joins the boy on a revealing journey back home. Rating: +10

Year: 2019

Watch on Prime Video

hotel rwanda

In 1994 a political conflict in Rwanda led to the death of almost a million people in just one hundred days. Rwandans had to look for ways to survive. One of them was offered by Paul Rusesabagina, who was manager of the Milles Collines hotel, located in the country’s capital. Counting only on his courage, Paul sheltered more than 1200 people in the hotel during the conflict. Rating: +14

Year: 2005

Watch on Prime Video

Green Book: The Guide

Tony Lip, an Italian-American security guard, is hired as Dr. Don Shirley, an upper-class black pianist, during a tour of the American South. Faced with racism, danger – as well as unexpected humanity and humor – they are forced to put aside differences to survive and thrive on this journey. Rating: +12

Year: 2018

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on HBO Max

An American History

Two women, one black and one white, in 1955 Montgomery Alabama, must decide what they will do in response to the famous bus boycott led by Martin Luther King. Rating: +12

Year: 1990

Watch on Prime Video

Malcolm X

Biographical epic of the controversial and influential black nationalist leader, from his early career and gangster career, to his ministry as a member of the Nation of Islam. Rating: Free

Year: 1992

Watch on Prime Video

David Susskind Archive: Interview With Dr. martin luther king jr

David Susskind’s historic, long and intimate interview with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It aired June 9, 1963 on WPIX-TV New York. Among the subjects discussed were the current state of the American Civil Rights Movement and recent (at the time) events in Birmingham, Alabama. Recently restored by the Paley Center. Rating: +14

Year: 2019

Watch on Prime Video

elvis

In this detailed biopic, Elvis’ story is seen through the lens of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Rating: +14

Year: 2022

Watch on HBO Max

Moonlight: Under the Moonlight

In three moments, the life of Chiron, a young black man grappling with the dilemmas of existence, love and his identity. Rating: +16

Year: 2016

Watch on HBO Max

Breed

Film about legendary athlete Jesse Owens, who broke the record and won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Rating: +12

Year: 2016

Watch on HBO Max