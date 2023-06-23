TudoTV: 15 best series with LGBTQIA+ characters on Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video

We are in LGBTQIA+ Pride month and several companies are already demonstrating their support for diversity around the world, so how about learning more about this culture through series with characters from this community on HBO, Netflix and Prime Video? Check out our special list now.
Speaking of actions, we have new bracelets and faces for the Apple Watch, Spotify launched Glow, an equality program for LGBTQIA+ content creators, and 99 created an inclusive actions and training program for drivers.
Transparent
When the Pfefferman family patriarch makes a dramatic revelation, the entire family’s secrets begin to surface, and each takes a different path as they begin to discover who they will become. Starring Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass and Gaby Hoffman.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 2014
- To attend
Always Jane
Jane lives with her typical family in rural New Jersey, which might not seem like the best place for a transgender teenager to grow up. But wait until you meet her family, the Nourys. They let their emotions show and find irreverent humor in everyday life, as Jane thinks about life beyond her small town.
- Rating: +16
- Year: 2021
- To attend
Prism
Prisma explores the relationships and identities of Marco and André, two twins who look identical but approach life in very different ways. The twins begin a journey of discovery and transition from what they should be to what they want to be, which will also involve their group of friends, all united by the search for their place in the world.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 2022
- To attend
Your eyes
Seu Olhos is an LGBTQIA+ series freely inspired by real events and tells the story of the love relationship between Lia and Verônica. While Veronica is forced to deal with some traumas, Lia dives into a process of elaborating and questioning her own gender identity.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 2020
- To attend
Pink – Love of Girls
Pink is a young pop singer, openly lesbian, who is very successful among young people of all genders. This season, Pink will release her first clip with Tati, who is her main partner. Tati composes most of the group’s songs. Bruna is Pink’s girlfriend and Gaby is Tati’s girlfriend. The two hate each other and Gaby will do anything to disrupt the relationship between Bruna and Pink.
- Rating: +12
- Year: 2021
- To attend
Some of the series available on this list can be seen with an Amazon Prime subscription on Prime Video, where you also get access to series, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and more. Learn more about the offer here.
euphoria
A group of teenagers experience the ups and downs of love and friendship in a world of social media, sex, drugs and violence.
- Rating: +18
- Year: 2019
- To attend
The Last of Us
HBO presents a post-apocalyptic series inspired by the acclaimed video game that follows the brutal and harrowing journey of a cynical man and a 14-year-old girl as they cross the United States, depending only on each other for survival.
- Rating: +16
- Year: 2023
- To attend
Peacemaker
Shedding light on Poland’s LGBTQ+ burlesque scene, this five-part documentary series showcases drag queens, activists and allies working for equality and acceptance.
- Rating: +16
- Year: 2022
- To attend
harlequin
In the series premiere, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) is tired of being the Joker’s sidekick and goes on the attack alone. The goal: to become Gotham City’s criminal Queenpin.
- Rating: +16
- Year: 2019
- To attend
I May Destroy You
Arabella (Michaela Coel) is a self-assured woman who needs to question and rebuild her life after an episode of
sexual abuse.
- Rating: +18
- Year: 2020
- To attend
Sex Education
The insecure Otis has it all covered when it comes to sex counseling, thanks to his sexologist mother. And then the rebellious Maeve proposes to create a sex therapy clinic at the school.
- Rating: +16
- Year: 2020
- To attend
One Day at a Time
An American family with Cuban roots, consisting of a recently divorced mother and ex-military who must raise her teenage daughter and younger son, with the help of her mother, a conservative Cuban, and her friend Schneider.
- Rating: +12
- Year: 2017
- To attend
queer eye
Get ready! Five new fabulous ones are coming with style tips, exciting transformations and big reveals.
- Rating: +12
- Year: 2020
- To attend
big mouth
A gang of friends experience the wonders and horrors of puberty in this comedy from pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.
- Rating: +16
- Year: 2021
- To attend
Heartstopper
In this coming-of-age series, teenagers Charlie and Nick discover that they are more than just friends and must deal with school and love life struggles.
- Rating: +12
- Year: 2022
- To attend
Bonus: Queer Eye Europe
The Europeian Fabulous Five use their expertise in wellness, style, beauty, design and culture to transform the lives of real-life heroes and heroines.
Starring: Fred Nicácio, Rica Benozzati, Luca Scarpelli
- Rating: +12
- Year: 2022
- To attend
Which series would you include on this list? Tell in the comments.