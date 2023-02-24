TudoTV: 10 worst Marvel movies according to IMDb

Last week, TudoTV listed the top 10 movies with surprising scripts and today we’re going to show that cinema doesn’t always get it right. With that in mind, let’s list the 10 worst movies with Marvel characters according to IMDb notes, one of the largest media rating sites in the world.

10 – Fantastic Four (2005)

A disaster strikes a spaceship, causing its four crew to gain special powers. Upon returning to Earth, they will have to adapt to their powers and the celebrity status they bring them. Rating on IMDb: 5.7

9 – X-Men: Dark Phoenix

After nearly dying on a space mission, Jean Gray is possessed by a cosmic force that makes her more powerful and unstable. Now, the mutants must find a way to save their soul and the planet. Rating on IMDb: 5.7

8 – Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer

Reed and Susan are about to get married. The Silver Surfer appears, a powerful alien who came to prepare Earth to be destroyed by his master, but will have to face the Fantastic Four. Rating on IMDb: 5.6

7 – Hulk

The quiet life of Bruce Banner, a brilliant researcher involved in genetic technology, hides an almost forgotten and painful past. Rating on IMDb: 5.6

6 – The New Mutants

“The New Mutants,” a horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants are being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to happen, their new mutant abilities, and their friendships, will be tested as they struggle to try to survive.” Rating on IMDb: 5.3

5 – Daredevil – The Man Without Fear

Matt suffers an accident that leaves him blind, but with extrasensory powers that enhance his other senses. Years later, leading a double life, he embodies Daredevil, a superhero who seeks justice above all else. Rating on IMDb: 5.3

4 – Ghost Rider

A biker becomes a vigilante from hell after selling his soul to the devil in exchange for saving his father from cancer. Rating on IMDb: 5.2

3 – Elektra

Brought back to life after sustaining mortal wounds in Daredevil, a lone Elektra (Jennifer Garner) now lives only to kill as the world’s deadliest assassin. Until her latest mission forces her to make a choice that will lead to her redemption or destruction… Rating on IMDb: 4.7

2 – Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

Still possessed by the demon that transforms him into the Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze needs to find a boy who may be a creature of the demon. Rating on IMDb: 4.3

1 – Fantastic Four

A young genius builds a portal to another dimension with the help of friends and colleagues, but an accident leaves one of them adrift and the others with special powers. Four years later, the abandoned Victor returns as a megalomaniac conqueror and the Fantastic Four must put their differences behind them to stop him. Rating on IMDb: 4.3

