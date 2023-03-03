TudoTV: 10 worst DC movies according to IMDb

Last week we listed the worst Marvel movies and now we are going to indicate which are the most criticized films from its rival: DC, which is responsible for several weight productions such as Batman, Joker and much more. This week, our list will be based on the IMDb ranking, one of the largest and oldest websites dedicated to rating movies and series. The grades are calculated based on the evaluation of the public and specialized critics.

10th – Suicide Squad

A secret government agency recruits incarcerated supervillains to carry out black-ops missions in exchange for leniency. IMDb Rating: 5.9

Rating: +12

9th – Green Lantern

In a universe as vast as it is mysterious, a small but powerful force has existed for centuries. Protector of peace and justice, she is known as the Green Lantern Corps. IMDb Rating: 5.5

Rating: +10

8 – Batman Forever

Roaming the darkened streets of Gotham, Batman (Val Kilmer) is ready to uphold law and order. IMDb Rating: 5.4

Rating: Free

7th – Wonder Woman 1984

Flash forward to the 1980s in an adventure that sees Wonder Woman taking on new foes, including Max Lord and Cheetah. IMDb Rating: 5.4

Rating: +12

6th – Superman III

The Man of Steel faces the terrifying power of a criminally insane computer super-genius who has been outwitted by a sinister tycoon bent on world domination. IMDb Rating: 5

Rating: +10

5th – Jonah Hex – Bounty Hunter

The film tells the story of Jonah, a wandering bounty hunter scarred by his disfigured face, a tough and cynical marksman who can track anyone and anything. IMDb Rating: 4.7

Rating: +14

4th – Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) manufactures a man (Mark Pillow) with the same molecular structure as Superman (Christopher Reeve), therefore with the same powers. IMDb Rating: 3.7

Rating: Free

3rd – Batman & Robin

George Clooney stars as the mysterious caped crusader in this fourth film in the blockbuster “Batman” saga. This time, he will face Mister Freeze’s cold blood. IMDb Rating: 3.7

Rating: Free

2nd – Catwoman (2004)

A woman gifted with the speed, reflexes and senses of a cat walks a fine line between criminal and hero, while a detective pursues her, fascinated by both sides of her. IMDb Rating: 3.4

Rating: +10

1º – Steel – The Man of Steel

Basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal stars in this fantastical action-packed adventure based on the DC Comics crime-fighting superhero. IMDb Rating: 2.9

Rating: +14

