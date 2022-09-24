TudoTV: 10 best movies about space exploration on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney and Star Plus

Outer space has always fueled our curiosity and imagination, and although the Artemis mission has been delayed by NASA, our spirits the return of man to the Moon remain high, so what better than checking out some of the best films about space for inspire us.

In addition, it is worth remembering that TudoTV already has a special edition with all the Emmy 2022 award-winning series and even the best in honor of Nerd Pride Day if you are a science fiction lover. Without further ado, let’s go to infinity and beyond with the best space exploration movies on Netflix, HBO Max, and Star Plus.

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

- Advertisement - The Rebels split after the Imperial attack on the planet Hoth. As Han Solo and Princess Leia are pursued by the Empire, Luke begins his training as a Jedi with Master Yoda, before facing Darth Vader and finding out about his past. Indicative rating: +10

Year: 1980

Watch on Disney Plus

Ad Astra

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer rim of the solar system to find his missing father and uncover a mystery that threatens our planet’s survival. iOS 14 will bring the rebates to your app store, how will it work? Indicative rating: +14

Year: 2019

Watch on StarPlus

Don’t Look Up

Two astronomers discover a deadly comet heading towards Earth and set out on a media tour to warn humanity. But no one seems to care much. Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2021

watch on Netflix

2001: A Space Odyssey

2001: A Space Odyssey is a countdown to the future, the map to humanity’s destiny, a quest to infinity. Indicative rating: Free

Year: 1968

Watch on HBO Max

Prometheus

- Advertisement - A team of scientists and explorers travels in search of human origins. What they find could threaten all life on Earth and they will fight to save the future of the human race! Indicative rating: +16

Year: 2012

Watch on StarPlus

The Midnight Sky

A lone scientist in the Arctic races against time to stop a group of astronauts from returning to Earth after a global catastrophe. Indicative rating: +12

Year: 2020

watch on Netflix

Lost in Mars

Legendary director Ridley Scott (“Alien, the 8th Passenger,” “Prometheus”) delivers a gripping tale of human resilience and the will to survive, starring Matt Damon as the astronaut lost on Mars. Indicative rating: +12

Year: 2015

Watch on StarPlus

Gravity

- Advertisement - Winner of 7 Academy Awards®, including best director! Astronauts Ryan Stone and Matt Kowalski’s spaceship is destroyed during a routine spacewalk, leaving them alone. Indicative rating: +12

Year: 2013

Watch on HBO Max

Interstellar

A team of explorers travels beyond this galaxy in a new space tunnel to discover if humanity has any future among the stars. Indicative rating: +10

Year: 2014

Watch on HBO Max

Stars Beyond Time

An incredible and inspiring true story about three NASA women who were instrumental in one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit. Indicative rating: +10

Year: 2016

Watch on Disney Plus