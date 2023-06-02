TudoTV: 10 best anime to watch on HBO Max

TudoTV is making a catalog dispute between the main streaming platforms in Europe. We have already chosen the 10 best animes available on Netflix, on Prime Video and now it’s time for HBO Max, which will soon be renamed just as Max soon.
In a world ravaged by giant man-eating creatures called Titans, a young man becomes humanity’s only hope of regaining its freedom.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 2014
A young man without a name or past makes his living in the ring fighting in clandestine fights in a sport called “Megalobox”. Everything changes when you come across a new combatant.
- Rating: +14
- Year: 2018
Lucy Heartfilia, an inexperienced magician, is determined to venture into the world of magic by joining the famous Fairy Tail guild, to live adventures full of action and comedy.
- Rating: +10
- Year: 2008
Countless souls have been drawn by the treacherous waters of the Grand Route in search of the legendary One Piece! Luffy D. Monkey is a young pirate with a dream: to prove the truth of the legend and become the king of all pirates.
- Rating: +10
- Year: 2005
The mischievous adventures of Naruto Uzumaki, a 12-year-old boy who lives in Hidden Leaf Village, home to the most skilled ninja, dreaming of becoming one of them.
- Rating: +10
- Year: 2002
Two young people randomly exchange their bodies and inhabit each other’s lives after two shooting stars are seen in the sky.
- Rating: +12
- Year: 2017
Light Yagami is an exemplary student with a promising future, but he can’t stand boredom anymore. But everything changes when he finds the Death Note, a powerful Shinigami notebook, a god of death.
- Rating: +16
- Year: 2006
Years after Goku’s victory over Piccolo, he leads a quiet life alongside Chi-Chi and his son Gohan. But the tranquility ends when Raditz arrives on Earth, prompting Goku and Piccolo to team up to save the planet.
- Rating: +10
- Year: 2014
Dragon Ball Kai is a remastered version of Dragon Ball Z that is shorter and faithful to the original work by Akira Toriyama. It commemorates the twenty years of Dragon Ball Z.
- Rating: +10
- Year: 2010
From the creators of The Matrix trilogy comes a groundbreaking collection of nine films by seven of the world’s greatest anime directors.
- Rating: +12
- Year: 2003
