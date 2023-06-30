TudoTV: 10 animations with LGBTQ+ characters on HBO Max, Netflix and Disney Plus

Last June 28th we celebrated LGBTQ+ Pride Day and TudoTV was not left out indicating the best series that support diversity. Now we’re ending the month with another special edition with the 10 best animations with LGBTQ+ characters available on Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max.
On a typical day, Greg’s life is filled with family, love and a rambunctious puppy, but despite it all, Greg has a secret. But today is a different day. With the help of a skilled dog and a little magic, Greg will learn that he has nothing to hide.
- Rating: Free
- Watch on Disney Plus
Set on the beautiful Italian Riviera, this Disney and Pixar feature film follows the adventures of boy Luca during an unforgettable summer alongside his friend Alberto. But a big secret threatens to put an end to the fun: below the surface of the water, they are sea monsters! “Luca” is directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren.
- Rating: Free
- Watch on Disney Plus
Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear,” the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy, follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure.
- Rating: Free
- Watch on Disney Plus
“Weird World,” an original, action-packed adventure from Walt Disney Animation Studios, features a legendary family of explorers as they attempt to navigate an unknown and treacherous land alongside a motley crew, including a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a huge amount of creatures.
- Rating: Free
- Watch on Disney Plus
Luz, a human teenager, happens to stumble upon a portal to a magical new world, where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite having no magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch, serving as Eda’s apprentice at the House of the Owl, and she finds a peculiar new family.
- Rating: +10
- Watch on Disney Plus
Soldier Adora finds a magic sword — and her identity as the heroine She-Ra. She joins the Rebellion, but her best friend sides with the Evil Horde.
- Rating: Free
- Watch on Netflix
A female Avatar who controls the elements must fight to protect her city against the diabolical forces of the physical and spirit worlds.
- Rating: +10
- Watch on Netflix
In this all-new series, five unlikely heroes pilot their robotic lions to together form the mighty Voltron and defend the universe against evil.
- Rating: +10
- Watch on Netflix
A gang of friends experience the wonders and horrors of puberty in this comedy from pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.
- Rating: +16
- Watch on Netflix
In the series premiere, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) is tired of being the Joker’s sidekick and goes on the attack alone. The goal: to become Gotham City’s criminal Queenpin.
- Rating: +16
- Watch on HBO Max
After saving the universe, Steven still tries to solve everything that was pending. But while getting rid of other people’s problems, he will finally have to face his own.
- Rating: +10
- Watch on HBO Max