TudoGames: 10 racing games to have fun putting your feet up!

In 1973, the first game in history was born: Space Race on Atari. Since then, the genre has evolved brilliantly and given rise to many different styles: simulation, arcade and mixed, which combine elements of both to create a unique experience that will appeal to different audiences. In the 90s, the style went through a bad period and many were a real failure, while established franchises, such as Mario Kart and Gran Turismo, took the opportunity to continue increasing their legacy with great titles. Fortunately, the bad phase passed and the genre returned to prominence.

Currently, choosing a good racing game is a complicated task. The market offers so many options that it’s easy to get lost. Another important point is that as much as some titles are simulation or arcade, the gameplay can change too much between one and the other, which may displease many.

With that in mind, TechSmart organized this list with 10 racing games of different styles. It has a title for those who want a realistic experience or something more arcade with destruction and rock in the latest volume, in addition to those established fun to play with friends.

10 – TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

The Isle of Man TT, or Isle of Man TT, is a motorcycle race held annually on the streets of the tiny Isle of Man, an autonomous community situated on the sea between Ireland and Great Britain. The 60.72 km course and over 250 curves is an extreme challenge, even for the most experienced riders. With that in mind, KT Racing has decided to bring the world's most dangerous race to video games. TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 requires a lot of strategy, skill, cold blood and many hours for the player to master the circuit that took the lives of more than 265 runners since 1911.

9 – Dirt Rally 2.0

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

Among the modalities of automobile competition, we have the rally. It is played on public or private roads using conventional, modified or special vehicles, such as pickups, trucks and other types of vehicles. Inspired by style, we have the acclaimed Dirt Rally 2.0. Although not perfect, it offers one of the best experiences today for those who want to feel like they are traveling steep terrain at the latest speed. Dirt Rally 2.0. it also offers a good dose of challenge, forcing the player to use the steering wheel and pedals strategically so as not to fly off the track.

8 – Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Mario Kart was a major revolution in arcade racing games, influencing an entire generation. His prodigal son was created by the brilliant studio Naughty Dog and uses the iconic Crash and his friends.

With extremely fun matches, local and online multiplayer, Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled is the guarantee of lots of laughs and matches played until the last second. It is worth noting that this version is a remake, updating its graphics and bringing refinements to the gameplay.

7 – Assetto Corsa Competizione

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC Release date of: 09/12/2018 Developer Kunos Simulazioni thinks of all types of players, offering two different experiences in the Assetto Corsa franchise. The original is aimed at simulator fans, but who don’t want anything demanding. However, she also decided to please hardcore gamers. Assetto Corsa Competizione has several changes to make the game realistic, full of details for motorsport lovers to spend hours tuning their cars and testing their settings on tracks against other racers around the world.

6 – Mario Kart 8

Platforms: Wii U and Nintendo Switch

Since 1992, the Mario Kart franchise has allowed you to gather friends to play exciting and fun games. The Super Nintendo was left behind over time and with each new game, the series was refining its mechanics, bringing more characters and becoming a reference in the genre.

Mario Kart 8 has everything fans have been asking for and then some, making it the best in the franchise since its debut. With robust local and online multiplayer, good fun even when playing solo, updated visuals and a well-crafted soundtrack, it's a must-have title on Nintendo Switch.

5 – Gran Turismo 7

Platforms: PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Release date of: 03/04/2022 Fans were upset after Gran Turismo Sport, considered a departure from the series for its controversial changes. Fortunately, Sony has heeded players’ requests and brought the seventh chapter of the acclaimed simulation franchise right at the start of the new generation. Gran Turismo 7 was developed with old and new players in mind, so look forward to the traditional campaign, the world map and a vast collection of cars of all classes and powers. Despite the troubled launch by predatory microtransactions, Polyphony Digital listened to requests and tweaked the game’s economy to make it fairer.

4 – F1 2022

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox SerieX|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox SerieX|S, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC Release date of: 06/28/2022 Formula 1 is the most popular motorsport modality in the world, being considered the most advanced category in motor sport. To the delight of fans, Electronic Arts and Codemasters have brought the definitive title for those who want to feel in the cockpit. F1 2022 brings together everything that went right in the series, but in an improved form. Its main quality is having options for veteran and casual players looking for an authentic experience of the sport. The races are exciting, thanks to the excellent work on the artificial intelligence, in addition to the sharp gameplay and the beautiful graphics.

3 – Burnout Paradise Remastered

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Release date of: 08/21/2018 Want a game to just drive around like crazy without worrying about turns, bumps and rock ‘n roll? Then you need to experience the legendary Burnout arcade racing franchise. Paradise is the latest remaster and one of the best titles in the series. Burnout Paradise Remastered is extremely stylish and takes inspiration from classic 90s games like Ridge Racer and Daytona, but with a focus on destruction, maneuvers and extreme speed to create one of the most fun experiences of the genre.

2 – Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Release date of: 11/06/2020 Need for Speed ​​is considered one of the greatest racing franchises of all time. Responsible for classics such as Underground 2 (2004) and Most Wanted (2012), the series went through a difficult period in games that adopted mechanics that did not go down well with players. To redeem itself, Electronic Arts decided to remaster a title from the past for modern consoles. Hot Pursuit focuses on three elements: mind-blowing races, police chases and powerful cars being pushed to the max. For that very reason, it is one of the best arcade experiences today.

1 – Forza Horizon 5