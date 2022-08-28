TudoGames: 10 Metroidvania-style games for you to check out!

One of the most loved sub-genres by gamers is . As the name suggests, it has a design based on the classics Metroid and Castlevania, bringing sidescrolling platform gameplay and a gigantic world ready to be explored full of dangers. These titles have a large interconnected map, but certain parts are blocked by obstacles. It will be up to the player to find skills, weapons or tools to unlock these paths and find new areas. Another highlight is the challenging bosses that require you to combine everything you’ve learned to be beaten.

As you may have noticed, the subgenre is so influential that it has passed its legacy on to hundreds of in recent years, of all kinds. He doubts? Take the Dark Souls franchise and Batman: Arkham. Both take elements of the and apply them to a 3D world, reinforcing the importance of the Castlevania and Metroid franchise to the video game industry.

- Advertisement - Since the 2000s, Metroidvania has returned in full force, especially in indie games. Several studios took the formula and produced fantastic works, which further popularized the style. However, choosing the best today can leave players confused, as the selection is gigantic. In this list, TechSmart will pick 10 fantastic games of the sub-genre. If you’re a veteran player or don’t know the style, all the titles mentioned here will provide an excellent and addictive experience, in addition to the traditional challenge. Twitter verification, again on hold due to the flood of requests If you’ve played any of the titles or want to leave a suggestion, leave a comment at the end!

10 – Sundered

developer : Thunder Lotus Games

: Thunder Lotus Games platforms : PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Release date of: 07/28/2017

Sundered stands out for its beautiful art style, but its chaotic combat is peculiar. The screen is filled with enemies and the player will need to act quickly to survive. However, your difficulty is balanced and will not make you feel wronged when you die. - Advertisement - The game’s main pillar is combat, which can make it a little repetitive at the end. If you’re a fan of writer HP Lovecraft, creator of The Call of Cthulhu, you’ll be pleased to know that the title was inspired by his work, with enemies and frightening environments.

9 – Dust: An Elysian Tail

developer : Humble Hearts

: Humble Hearts platforms : PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Release date of: 08/15/2012

Dust: An Elysian Tail is a Metroidvania that puts the main focus on narrative. There are many hidden secrets and alternate paths, but you can focus on the story. Its setting is also interesting, inspired by the legends of Asia. Its combat uses beat em ‘up elements and despite not being a challenge, it is fun. If you want a different title from others in the genre or are new to Metroidvanias, Dust: An Elysian Tail can be an excellent choice.

8 – Timespinner

developer : Lunar Ray Games

: Lunar Ray Games platforms : PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Release date of: 09/25/2018

- Advertisement - Timespinner has a charming visual style, reminiscent of a Game Boy Advance game from the early 2000s. What stands out is its time travel theme, applied to its mechanics, where players will be able to explore the same area in the present and past. It follows the Metroidvania playbook to the letter: unique enemies, various items, exploration and obstacles that will make the player think of the best way to overcome them. Its duration is not long, but it is certainly a memorable title.

7 – Salt and Sanctuary

developer : Ska Studios

: Ska Studios platforms : PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Release date of: 03/15/2016

Salt and Sanctuary can be defined as the perfect child of Dark Souls and the Metroidvania subgenre. It brings a challenging learning curve, class creation and Gothic-inspired art direction to create a world full of dangers and secrets. This combination works amazingly and brings out one of the best works of the style. Its progression system is addictive and its levels are extremely creative, ranging from cursed cities to mysterious dungeons.

6 – Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

developer : ArtPlay

: ArtPlay platforms : PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Release date of: 06/18/2019

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has a strong Metroidvania identity for one important element: it features Castlevania: Symphony of The Night assistant director Koji Igarashi. As might be expected, it has several influences from the classic franchise, but it has its own identity. WhatsApp trick to not look bad when answering after a long time If you’re a Castlevania fan, you’ll be delighted by the setting: a gothic castle filled with dangers and familiar bosses. With rewarding exploration full of secrets, addictive combat and a unique soundtrack, it’s one of the best Metroidvanias today and a worthy spiritual successor to Konami’s legendary franchise.

5 – Ori and the Blind Forest

developer : Moon Studios

: Moon Studios platforms : Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Release date of: 03/11/2015

Ori and the Blind Forest is considered one of the most beautiful and enchanting Metroidvanias of recent years. It features lively biomes with an impressive wealth of detail, as well as smooth, well-designed animations. Among other highlights, the game features deep exploration, precise action-packed combat, and diverse skills that will unlock interesting mechanics, in addition to challenging platform gameplay. However, it is not just a technical masterpiece: narratively, it brings a touching and memorable story.

4 – Axiom Verge

developer : Thomas Happ Games

: Thomas Happ Games platforms : PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Release date of: 03/31/2015

Axiom Verge can be considered as a great tribute to Super Metroid. It features a human stranded on an alien planet and brings several interesting abilities, such as being able to transform into a creature and use your own weapons to solve puzzles. In addition to excellent gameplay and a varied arsenal, it also brings a narrative with mysteries, giving explanations gradually. The icing on the cake is the retro look, like a classic from the 8-bit era.

3 – Blasphemous

developer : The Game Kitchen

: The Game Kitchen platforms : PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Release date of: 09/10/2019

Blasphemous is visually stunning and creates a world that manages to be dark and fascinating at the same time. Inspired by the Spanish Inquisition, it has robust combat and a rich story full of details. The game brings a brutal challenge with clear references to Dark Souls, both in the art direction and in the gameplay. There are bonfires, zombies, cursed beings and disturbing bosses. If you are Catholic, you may be uncomfortable with how the game uses some symbols of religion in its theme.

2 – Hollow Knight

developer : Team Cherry

: Team Cherry platforms : PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Release date of: 02/24/2017

Hollow Knight is one of the most acclaimed games of recent years. In addition to an incredible atmosphere, it has charming art direction, fabulous soundtrack and a peculiar protagonist: a warrior insect. But don’t think it’s just a pretty game. Hollow Knight has sharp gameplay with mechanics inspired by Dark Souls, a gigantic enchanting world full of secrets and insane boss battles that will test all your patience and skill.

1 – Dead Cells

developer : Motion Twin

: Motion Twin platforms : PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Release date of: 05/10/2017