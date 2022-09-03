TudoGames: 10 horror games for those with a strong heart!

Among game genres, is often one of the most popular. Although some players do not enjoy the emotions provided by the style, it is undeniable that it has a huge variety of titles. The most interesting thing is how the generational leap of video has allowed for realistic and even more terrifying experiences. If you were born in the early 90’s, you experienced this firsthand. PlayStation 1 games, such as Silent Hill, caused the worst nightmares, despite their graphics now considered outdated.

Despite having lost some of its strength, the genre still delivers spectacular productions, of the most diverse themes. Another interesting point is that many are mirrored in great horror movie classics to produce tense and macabre experiences.

In this list, TechSmart has organized 10 fabulous horror games. Some can be quite violent, but others will manage to cause fear only for their supernatural atmosphere and theme, in addition to the narrative full of mysteries, scares and memorable twists. If you have played any of the titles or want to suggest a game, leave your comment at the end!

10 – Mundaun

Release date of : 03/16/2021

: 03/16/2021 platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC If you enjoyed the movies “The Lighthouse” and “Midsommar”, you’ll be happy to know that Mundaun has a very similar vibe to his bizarre narrative. The first-person title is in black and white, taking the player to visit their hometown after their grandfather’s death. However, you will discover an ancient curse of your family and you will need to find a way to break it. Its quirky setting, set in Switzerland in the 1920s, is one of its main strengths, combining legends and local folklore to deliver a memorable and enigmatic experience.

9 – Amnesia: Rebirth

Release date of : 10/20/2020

Release date of : 10/20/2020

: 10/20/2020 platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC

With elements such as memory loss, otherworldly magic and chases by horrific creatures, Amnesia: Rebirth delivers a tense experience with a good dose of science fiction. The player embodies the French explorer Tasi lost in a mysterious desert. It has mechanics such as the loss of sanity, where it will make you question whether what is happening is reality or madness. With an intriguing narrative and disturbing monsters, the game will bring good scares and moments of despair.

8 – Layers of Fear

Release date of : 02/16/2016

Release date of : 02/16/2016

: 02/16/2016 platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC Many games make you feel scared and desperate, but few will be able to make the player question everything that is in front of their eyes like Layers of Fear. Gothic horror casts you in the role of a crazed painter in an empty mansion aiming to create his masterpiece.

The way the game addresses the protagonist's sanity and passes to the player is genius, making doors and hallways constantly change, causing confusion and fear. But the big twist comes when you finally understand what's going on and what material your character is creating his artworks with.

7 – Until Dawn

Release date of : 04/08/2015

: 04/08/2015 platforms: PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 If you’re a fan of horror movies like Friday the 13th and you own a PlayStation, you’ll certainly be interested in Until Dawn. He brings a group of teenagers to vacation in a secluded house in the mountains during a blizzard. Trouble starts when they discover there is a mysterious entity lurking ready to kill them and it will be up to the player to keep them alive. With many endings, possibilities, twists, grotesque deaths and scares, Until Dawn is a fun game for you to play with your girlfriend for the feeling of an interactive movie.

6 – SUM

Release date of : 09/22/2015

Release date of : 09/22/2015

: 09/22/2015 platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC SOMA is by far one of the most disturbing experiences you'll be able to find in video games right now. Although the stealth sections are a little clunky, it plays around with themes of conscience and what makes you who you are in a terrifying way. It takes the player to a submerged base called PATHOS II filled with broken machines with a dark secret. Comparisons with Bioschock are inevitable, but SOMA is more traumatic and extremely shocking from an ethical point of view, especially in the way it uses elements of metaphysics to cause nightmares.

5 – Alan Wake Remastered

Release date of : 10/05/2021

: 10/05/2021 platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Alan Wake is a horror game unlike the others on the list. It does not rely on excessive violence or scares, but focuses on bringing a narrative with a scary atmosphere, supernatural elements and tension, with strong influences from Stephen King’s literary work. Alan Wake is a writer who suffers from writer’s block and decides to vacation in the city of Bright Falls with his wife. After arriving at the scene, he realizes that something is wrong and mysterious events occur, such as the disappearance of his companion. Alan then realizes that one of his books, which he doesn’t remember writing, is coming to life and that there is a macabre secret behind it all.

4 – Outlast

Release date of : 09/04/2013

: 09/04/2013 platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Outlast takes place in a bizarre place that no one in their right mind would want to investigate: a disused asylum targeted by a number of strange things. So your character decides to go there, in the middle of nowhere, at night, to find out what’s going on there. The result is chilling and filled with disturbing events. Your character cannot fight or use weapons, being limited to running and hiding. It is also possible to use the camcorder’s night vision to see in the dark, but it has limited battery life and at times, you will find yourself desperate in total darkness with something you cannot see. If you have an anxiety attack, I recommend playing together to break the tension and have someone scream with you when the situation gets tough.

3 – The Evil Within 2

Release date of : 10/13/2017

: 10/13/2017 platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC The Evil Within came from the mind of the brilliant Shinji Mikami, the creator of Resident Evil. His approach is different and deals with the psyche, bringing a world that is a true nightmare, full of grotesque creatures and desperate moments. By using elements of psychological horror, he plays with the player and begins to hamper what is reality and illusion, resulting in terrifying events that will leave you with adrenaline high. If you miss old Resident Evil, The Evil Within 2 will put a smile on your face.

2 – Resident Evil 7

Release date of : 01/24/2017

: 01/24/2017 platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Resident Evil 6 was considered a disaster by most fans, despite having its fun moments. This led Capcom to reinvent the franchise, modernizing all of its elements, bringing in a new character and significantly altering its traditional gameplay, disaster-ready formula. Fortunately, the game was a success and surprised everyone. With elements from films like “The Exorcist” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, Resident Evil 7 takes the player to the Bakers’ mansion in the swamp of Louisiana and the result is one of the best horror experiences of recent years, in addition to the memorable protagonist Ethan, who gets more prominence in the sequel titled Village.

1 – Alien: Isolation