Tucker Carlson Hints AGAIN At Election Fraud And The Timing Is So, So Awkward

Tucker Carlson Hints AGAIN At Election Fraud And The Timing Is So, So Awkward

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
On “Tucker Carlson Tonight” the Fox News host opened with musings on “what the hell is going on in our country.”

“There are so many unanswered questions ― some of them lingering,” he said. “How, for example, did senile hermit Joe Biden get 15 million more votes than his former boss, rock star crowd-surfer Barack Obama? Results like that would seem to defy the laws of known physics and qualify instead as a miracle. Was the 2020 election a miracle? Honestly, we don’t know and we don’t expect to get an answer to it tonight.”

Carlson’s questioning of the 2020 tally came hours after a legal filing showing that he and other Fox News hosts privately voiced strong doubts about the claims of Trump and his allies. He said that Sidney Powell, a Trump lawyer who unsuccessfully litigated claims that the vote was stolen, was “lying” about having evidence, according to the court filing in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

In addition, a Georgia grand jury found no evidence of “widespread fraud” in that state’s election favoring Biden, and believes some witnesses lied under oath, according to excerpts of the panel’s report released by a judge on Thursday.

