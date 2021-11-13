TSMC’s global expansion will cause it to lose financial ground

The world’s largest chipmaker is expanding its horizons. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) has agreed to build a $ 7 billion plant in Japan with Sony, and has similar plans to do more elsewhere. The diversification of production provides a useful geopolitical cover, but also makes its financial advantage more vulnerable.

The circuits for this $ 570 billion company are found in iPhones, Volkswagens and PlayStation. Yet despite its geographic reach, TSMC is clearly a local company: most of its foundries and the vast majority of its 57,000 employees are located in Taiwan.

Chip production involves more than 1,000 steps, which means it’s best to keep all moving parts close by. TSMC’s tightly controlled factories are among the most efficient and profitable in the world, generating an annual gross margin of nearly 50% on average over the past three years. That has allowed it to get ahead of its competitors and spend money developing the next big thing.

However, chip shortages around the world and pressure from governments to achieve technological self-sufficiency threaten the status quo. In addition to Japan, TSMC is in talks to build up to six more smelters in the United States, and potentially some in Europe. The generous support of taxpayers will help cover the costs. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has requested 52,000 million dollars in subsidies for the sector. And TSMC has pledged to inject just $ 2.1 billion in equity for a majority stake in the Japanese joint venture.

However, there is already some resistance. TSMC founder Morris Chang, the godfather of the island’s semiconductor industry who retired in 2018, warned that efforts by governments to bring chip manufacturing to mainland lands could drive up costs and slow technological advancements.

The dispersion of multiple and duplicate manufacturing bases may be inevitable in the context of rising tensions between the United States and China, as well as escalating tensions between China and Taiwan. There are also delicate corporate pressures. South Korean Samsung Electronics stalks TSMC’s technological supremacy.

TSMC insists on its goal of keeping long-term gross margins above 50%, but all this new investment will mean that something will probably have to give. Its shares have a premium over its competitors, trading at 23 times expected earnings for next year, according to Refinitiv, well above Samsung’s 11 times and Intel’s 13 times. That huge difference will start to shrink.