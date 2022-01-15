TSMC wisely cashes in on chip shortages

The largest chipmaker reveals its power. TSMC is raising prices in response to shortages, due to rapidly increasing demand for electronics. Coupled with the voracious appetite of customers, the rise will see profits grow, even as it increases spending to maintain its huge lead.

Supply chain bottlenecks have caused a huge backlog of orders for TSMC and its peers. With the increase in prepayments and factories at full capacity, the giant’s revenue rose by a quarter, to 15.7 billion dollars, in October-December compared to the same period in 2021. This helped raise profits to 6 billion.

Shareholders are willing to reap higher rewards. Starting this year, TSMC chips will cost 19% more on average for its customers, JPMorgan analysts estimate. That’s almost double the increase from 2021 and more than triple the increase from 2020. Although other smaller rivals have already taken advantage of the shortage, it’s the first time TSMC has done so. It expects first-quarter revenue, which tends to be slower, to hit $17.2 billion, a third more than a year earlier. He estimates that gross profit margins could reach 55%, a record for the company.

This shows its great pricing power, thanks to its technological advantage over rivals like Samsung. It makes nearly all of the world’s most advanced chips, which power everything from iPhones to data center servers to cars.

It seems opportune to cushion its income statement. It is in the midst of an ambitious expansion campaign, which is part of a plan to spend 100,000 million for the next few years. It is building a plant in Japan and is in talks to do the same in the US and potentially Europe. It expects capex for 2022 to hit $44 billion, up from $30 billion in 2021. Raising prices and cashing in some of its windfall will help it spend with confidence.