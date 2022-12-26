According to the new report by DigiTimes, TSMC will start mass production of its next-generation 3nm chip process on Thursday, December 29, in line with reports from earlier in the year that said 3nm mass production would begin later in 2022.

After facing great difficulties in the development of the technology, TSMC is finally ready to start mass production of chips with 3-nanometer lithography. According to information released by the Taiwanese media last Sunday (25), Wei Zhejia, the company’s president, is inviting partners to an inauguration ceremony. The executive claims that the mass production of wafers of 3 nanometers will start on December 29, fulfilling the manufacturer’s promise to kick off the technology later this year. The announcement is given late, since the first forecasts pointed to the start of production between September and October 2022.

Although the technology employed in the construction of wafers with this lithography having "unspeakable difficulties", Zhejia reports that the results from TSMC's 3-nanometer transistors are "in line with expectations". Unlike Samsung, which has already started production of 3-nanometer chips with the new Gate-All-Around (GAA) architecture, Samsung TSMC opted to remain with FinFET for being practical, stable and ideal for current market demands.

In the same sense, experts believe that TSMC’s production capacity is still lower than the demand of its large customers, such as Apple, which is paying a high price to guarantee the production of the A17 Bionic, a processor that should be used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra, plus the M2 Pro for new MacBook Pro models. It is still unclear whether Qualcomm intends to continue with TSMC for the production of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in 2023, since previous rumors indicate that the North American will return to work with Samsung. MediaTek, so far, has not given any indication that it will replace the foundry that guarantees the high performance of the Dimensity 9200.

