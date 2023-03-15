TSMC, the efficiency of the 3 nm process is already very high | Rumor

Apparently TSMC’s 3nm manufacturing process is working great: second EDN Asia, which cites unnamed inside sources, the yield rate of the plant is around 80% – which means that 80 out of 100 chips pass quality control. This is especially good news when you consider that the price of wafers has (again according to rumors) risen quite significantly, from $16,000 to $20,000.

Just to have some points of reference with the yields of recent processes, we cite a few examples below. It should be noted that, unless otherwise specified, the figures are all rumors, never confirmed by the companies involved):

TSMC 4nm (Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2): over 70%

Samsung 4nm (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1): around 35%

TSMC 5 nm (Apple A15 Bionic, A16 Bionic): over 80%, with peaks up to 90% (official figure)

The yield varies a lot – basically for the better – over time: for example it was said that for 4 nm TSMC it was initially just around 50% but that it had already risen to over 70% after a month. The fact that the N3 process is already at such high levels right away is an exceptional result.