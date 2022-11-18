TSMC plant in Arizona would have public relations purposes according to Bloomberg

One piece of good news in 2020 was the official announcement of the construction of a $12 billion TSMC chip manufacturing plant in Arizona. Nevertheless, this plant initially and for the next few years could be used for public relations.

Bloomberg suggests TSMC’s Arizona plant will be for public relations purposes

During this August, the construction on which the main chip installation will be housed was completed. Production is scheduled to begin in 2024. and TSMC is also considering The constructions with the most plants in the United States. In limited statements from the brand itself, the plant will build 5-nanometer chips. It’s a bit counterproductive since Apple itself hopes to switch to the 3-nanometer process during 2023.

One last fact remains to be confirmed: the plant could be upgraded to the 4-nanometer process for the chips but it would still be out of Apple’s plans. What could happen is that they can be upgraded to continue manufacturing Apple’s A and M series chips.

While Bloomberg raises an interesting idea. In the short term, TSMC is not likely to make Apple processors. It may happen that the chips are less sophisticated to just mention that they are shopping in America.

Chips made in the USA?

Minor components manufactured and with a legacy manufacturing process, that would be the purpose of TSMC’s Arizona-based plant. These components could be targeted at products like AirPods, HomePod, or Apple Watch..

In the statements of the Bloomberg article you can read a bit of sarcasm: imagine that Tim Cook presents the latest device from the company with the best features and mention that they incorporate chips made in the United States to get the applause of the respected.

Even if those from Cupertino decide to have TSMC manufacture their Apple Silicon chips, they could only produce 20,000 units per month, representing less than 1.6% of the 1.3 million that are normally produced. With another plant in another location in the American Union, orders could not be fulfilled per month. What end will this plant have in Arizona?