TSMC in America will produce 4 nm chips instead of 5: strong push from Apple and co

The factory TSCM extension $12 billion under construction in Arizonain 2024, when opening, will produce 4 nanometer process chip. Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg journalist who closely follows the events involving Apple, says that Apple and other companies that work with TSMC such as AMD and Nvidia have pushed for instead of the 5-nanometer chips, 4-nanometer ones were produced from day one.

Nothing official yet. At the moment there are rumors, voices of people informed about the facts, who say that next Tuesday the plans could become public on the occasion of Joe Biden’s visit to Phoenix. However, it is not hard to believe that TSMC’s main partners have pushed to go back to the initial choice. Little is done about 5 nanometer chips: they are not in step with the times (now, let alone in 2024) and they are not even cheap enough to be sold in large numbers to the automotive industry or for those applications in which a chip is needed above all little expensive, more than refined.