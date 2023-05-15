TSMC for almost exclusive use by Apple which has secured 90% of the 3nm node

Over the next few months, Apple will begin integrating SoCs built with a 3nm manufacturing process into its products, which is 15% more powerful and 35% more energy efficient than the current 4nm process used for the A16 Bionic of iPhone 14 Pro. With the 3nm process, according to rumors, both the A17 Bionic for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and the M3 that Apple will use on Macs and iPads will be made. The current M2s, we recall, use a 5nm process.

APPLE WILL MAKE MASSIVE USE OF THE 3NM NODE

Massive use of this production process is therefore expected by the Cupertino company which, as always, will rely on the Taiwanese company TSMC from which, as already anticipated last February, it would have booked around 90% of its production capacity. Despite some minor issues, the throughput of TSMC’s 3nm process is already very high with around 80 out of 100 chips passing quality control.

Qualcomm, MediaTek and other SoC manufacturers, as a result, will have only a small part available for them and will have to wait. To try to take advantage of this “tail”, Samsung is reportedly working to improve the yield of its 3 nm GAA (Gate All Around) system. Apparently, however, it wasn’t going to be very successful so far. Some analysts believe this situation could lead to higher demand for 5nm chips. TSMC recently announced that 3nm manufacturing (official codename: N3) will take place in the brand new Fab 18, which is located in Southern Taiwan Science Park.

The first devices with Apple’s 3nm M3 processor are expected to be both a new 13-inch MacBook Air and a new generation of 24-inch iMacs. Both of these Macs are expected to arrive later this year. The same SoC is also expected on the new iPad Pro models, scheduled for next year along with the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros that will use the “Pro” and “Max” versions of the M3.