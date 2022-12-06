TSMC, factory costs in Arizona skyrocket and doubts about Apple chip production

The chip manufacturing plant that TSMC extension is making in Arizona, in the States, it will cost much more than was foreseen at the beginning of the project. Sources of the Financial Times speak of an expense that should be three times higher than the initial plans, and to cast a shadow on a plant that was supposed to reduce Apple’s exposure in Asia, solving or at least alleviating the unknowns coming from China and its surroundings , there is another aspect.

The mega-spend shouldn’t even be alleviated by cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing. Sources interviewed by the business daily said TSMC could announce soon that the economic investment will be much greater than expected, around 40 billion dollars. And they complete the picture by answering the question of questions, ie if the most technologically advanced chips are produced in Arizona.

- Advertisement -

With an investment of this magnitude the answer it should be obviousand instead it is not at all: according to one of the sources heard by the FT “TSMC’s presence in the United States will follow the N minus 1 principle.” The implication is that any plant will be built in America, including the one in Arizona which is expected to open its doors in 2024, will produce penultimate generation semiconductors – N, the most recent, minus one. In other words, when Taiwan plants are rolling out 3-nanometer chips, Arizona will be rolling out 4-nanometer ones, and so on.

A confession that if it had solid foundations it would have gods important implications on Apple and its chips for iPhone, iPad and Mac. It could not produce the most advanced semiconductors of the M (for Mac and iPad) and A (for iPhone) series “back home” and therefore freeing itself from Asia and its instability will be more complicated. It was previously said that among TSMC’s main partners for the Phoenix plant are AMD, Nvidia and Apple: in Cupertino, alone, they would absorb about a third of production.

The two rumors (from different sources at different times) seem to be in slight contrast, so at the moment it’s better to be cautious with the conclusions and wait for the implications that could come soon at this point.