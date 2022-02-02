TSMC dominates the chip industry overwhelmingly: the end of the crisis passes through its hands

Currently TSMC accounts for 54% of the global semiconductor market, according to Visual Capitalist. Apple, NVIDIA, AMD or Qualcomm, among many other large companies, rub shoulders in its large portfolio of clients, and they do so in an almost literal way. In fact, it even makes integrated circuits for Intel.

As we can guess, this position of clear dominance obeys several rules that explain why so many companies compete to gain a foothold in its chip manufacturing nodes. TSMC’s capacity is vast, but it is also finite, which has forced this giant Taiwanese company to assign quotas to their clients to distribute their production.

However, this is by no means the only integrated circuit manufacturer that has been forced to resort to this strategy in an attempt to serve as many customers as possible. The rampant semiconductor crisis in which we are mired has placed in the same situation to virtually all chip producers.

However, TSMC is not one of them. As if that 54% global share that it monopolizes in the integrated circuit market was not impressive enough, it also has in its hands another record that is even more spectacular: more than 90% of the last batch processors leave their factories. However, these figures do not show only how well it is doing; they also reflect the fundamental role that this company will play in the extinction of the crisis.

How TSMC has achieved such an overwhelming domain (and, in addition, in a short time)

Morris Chang, the founder and CEO of this company, started TSMC in 1987. Three and a half decades may seem like a long time, but in an industry as complex as semiconductors, it is not. In fact, get hold of such strong leadership In a market in which other gigantic companies with a much longer history enter the fray, including, of course, Intel, it is not easy at all.

The success of TSMC is built on three fundamental pillars, as explained by Ignacio Mártil de la Plaza, Ph.D. in Physics and Professor of Electronics at the Complutense University of Madrid, an expert in semiconductors with whom we had the opportunity to speak at length a few months ago. The most important of them all is the large number of technical talent that this company has at your disposal.

When Morris Chang returned to Taiwan in the mid-1980s after a long stay in the United States, he realized that I needed to attract talent if he wanted to start up the project that he was already planning then. And he did it. At that time, a large group of engineers of Taiwanese origin, but trained in the United States, like Chang himself, decided to participate in his adventure and accompanied him during the construction of the foundations of TSMC.

Currently TSMC has at its disposal a large amount of human talent trained in Taiwan

Since then the context has changed a lot in Taiwan. This country has an enormous number of highly qualified workers who have been trained within its own borders, and, furthermore, TSMC is the most valuable jewel of this Asian state. Working for this company is the ultimate achievement to which many of these professionals aspire, both for their reputation and for their salary, so it does not cost the least bit for this company to attract all this technical talent to its ranks.

Taiwan lacks the natural resources that other countries with great industrial capacity have, such as the United States or China, but currently this state has plenty of human talent. Otherwise, according to Chang himself, his success would not have been possible. In addition, the founder of this company has assured on several occasions that the ingrained spirit of work and the professional dedication of Taiwanese society are two added values ​​that most of its competitors do not have.

The second pillar of TSMC’s success is, according to its founder, the proven management capacity that have their local managers. These executives are responsible for the day-to-day management of this company’s facilities, and it seems they are largely responsible for the efficiency achieved by its manufacturing nodes. According to Chang, this performance is only feasible in the company’s facilities in Taiwan because it is difficult to transfer this particular talent across its borders.

The third and final pillar is the least obvious of all, but it also has a direct impact on the smooth running of TSMC. Taiwan has an extensive network of highways and high speed trains that connects all the production centers of this company, so that its workers can move in an efficient and flexible way. In fact, this resource allows some of them to live in one city and move to their workplace in a different one without being forced to relocate their family nucleus.

The end of the crisis and the future of chips is partly in the hands of TSMC

As we have seen, the quantitative (and also qualitative) contribution of this company to the integrated circuit market is enormous. However, there are other companies that are also highly relevant. If we stick to the market share that each of them has, the following in this ranking it is Samsung, which monopolizes a very interesting 17%. At some distance and with a share of 7% for both, UMC and GlobalFoundries are erected, and after them SMIC appears with 5%. The other players in this industry do not exceed 1% of market share.

The current market share analysis we just looked at was done by Visual Capitalist, and surprisingly, it doesn’t feature Intel. However, other analyzes of this industry, such as the one carried out by Statista, place the market share of this US company slightly behind of which Samsung has, so for all intents and purposes it occupies the third position in a classification in which TSMC has taken off with overwhelming clarity from all its competitors.

TSMC will soon open two new factories in Taiwan and the United States, and then two more in Japan and Europe

All of the companies I just mentioned, and a few others as well, are pulling the bandwagon to try to respond to the huge growth in demand for integrated circuits. However, the fact that more than 50% of this market being in the hands of a single company gives TSMC an enormous capacity to exert influence both in the resolution of the chip crisis and in the short and medium term future of this industry.

The current climate requires this company to have a plan (and so do the other semiconductor manufacturers). And it has. If everything goes according to plan, it will be ready soon. the new 5nm manufacturing node it is building in Taiwan. Later, in 2024, the factory that is setting up in Arizona (United States) will start production.

And if the negotiations he has in hand bear fruit, it shouldn’t take him long to start building two new factories. One will be hosted in Japan, and the other in Europe (possibly in Germany). The cards are on the table. And face up.

Images | TSMC