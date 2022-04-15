Tech GiantsApple

TSMC, all according to plan: 3nm process in the second half of the year

By: Abraham

Date:

TSMC, one of the largest processor manufacturers in the world, almost exclusively for third parties, will begin using the its new 3nm production process. The announcement was made by CC Wei, Chief Executive Officer of the Taiwanese company, during an earnings conference call.

According to industry sources, TSMC should initially produce between 30,000 and 35,000 wafers per month using 3nm technology, announced in 2020, and among the first to benefit from it would be Apple, its main customer, which is expected to use it for the processors it will integrate into most of its devices planned for next year, including Mac and iPad with M3 and iPhone 15 with A17.

HomePod on battery? Apple had thought of it

According to what was reported by DigiTimes, and as already planned last year, the process will be used for the first time by Apple on the iPad, but neither the model nor the period in which it will be launched has been specified. If this rumor were founded, it would be the second time in recent years that Apple debuts a new technology for processors first on the iPad and then on the iPhone. The A14 Bionic, made with a 5nm process, first arrived on the fourth generation iPad Air in 2020 and, only later, on the iPhone 12.


Moving to a more advanced manufacturing process generally results in better performance and greater energy efficiency, allowing for faster speeds and longer battery life. According to TSMC, 3nm technology would increase performance by 10% to 15% compared to 5nm, reducing power consumption by 25% to 30%.

The further reduction of the chip size could allow to integrate up to four arrays on a future M3 allowing, potentially, to have a CPU with up to 40 cores. The M1 chip, remember, has an 8-core CPU, M1 Pro and M1 Max instead have a CPU with 10 cores.

Finally, looking to the future, TSMC said that the development of the next generation N2 (2nm) process could also start towards the end of 2024, not in 2023 as stated in the past, with series production from 2025.

