TSMC, all according to plan: 3nm process in the second half of the year

TSMC, one of the largest processor manufacturers in the world, almost exclusively for third parties, will begin using the its new 3nm production process. The announcement was made by CC Wei, Chief Executive Officer of the Taiwanese company, during an earnings conference call.

According to industry sources, TSMC should initially produce between 30,000 and 35,000 wafers per month using 3nm technology, announced in 2020, and among the first to benefit from it would be Apple, its main customer, which is expected to use it for the processors it will integrate into most of its devices planned for next year, including Mac and iPad with M3 and iPhone 15 with A17.

According to what was reported by DigiTimes, and as already planned last year, the process will be used for the first time by Apple on the iPad, but neither the model nor the period in which it will be launched has been specified. If this rumor were founded, it would be the second time in recent years that Apple debuts a new technology for processors first on the iPad and then on the iPhone. The A14 Bionic, made with a 5nm process, first arrived on the fourth generation iPad Air in 2020 and, only later, on the iPhone 12.